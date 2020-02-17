Two decades in the making, the American Dream mega-mall is about to open its doors to shoppers. The question is how many will show up.
The $5 billion complex next to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., will roll out its retail portion in March, after cutting the ribbon on its amusement park, indoor ski slope and ice rink last year.
Much is riding on the retail behemoth. It's employing some 17,000 to staff its 450 stores, restaurants and services in the space of about 3 million square feet -- equivalent to about 50 football fields.
But American Dream's stores are opening during what may be the industry's darkest nightmare. Retailers from apparel chains to department stores have succumbed to bankruptcy as consumers migrate online, sapping malls of their lifeblood. Fewer than half of U.S. malls are expected to survive the onslaught. Add to that the lengthy and troubled development process preceding American Dream's opening, and not everyone is convinced.
Macy's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette, for example, said his company "certainly did consider it," but the department-store chain held off, given the property is "unproven."
"We gotta figure out if that's a viable property," he said in an interview.
It also faces plenty of nearby competition: The mall in Short Hills, about 30 minutes away in Millburn, N.J., is an established luxury shopping mecca. The Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus is even closer.
Still, American Dream looks on track for its March retail opening. As of January, developers had leased almost 90% of available space at the white-walled construction of skylights and giant windows. When including leases under negotiation, that rises to almost 100%.
Companies like Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo and retail chain Primark have stores lined up, and Gap Inc.'s Old Navy and Banana Republic are opening. Victoria's Secret, collegiate-lifestyle label Pink and Bath & Body Works, all owned by L Brands Inc., will have locations as will Kate Hudson's athleisure line Fabletics. Even a recent victim of the retail apocalypse will be present: Charlotte Russe Inc. which filed for bankruptcy about a year ago.
There were times when it seemed hard to imagine that American Dream would ever open. The mall's development started in 1996 and was marred by setbacks all along the way. Developers pulled out and a roof partially collapsed. There were funding shortfalls and issues with contaminated soils. Then, one of its prospective high-end and anchor tenants, Barneys New York Inc., filed for bankruptcy last year, nixing that plan.
Due to the long and tortured process, the opening of the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park, ski slope and ice rink last year was something of a milestone. The attractions are part of Canadian owner Triple Five Group's strategy to defeat the retail curse -- it's banking that the allure of roller coasters, skiing and swimming will drive traffic.
It's a play used by other mall operators such as Simon Property Group, which just agreed to buy rival U.S. shopping-mall operator Taubman Centers Inc. (Simon owns New Hampshire malls in Manchester, Nashua and Salem as well as the Merrimack Premium Outlets.)
Consolidation is another strategy for malls to survive.
A representative for American Dream didn't have immediate comment and Triple Five did not return a request for comment.