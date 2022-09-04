New Jersey is set to tackle the controversial issue of how remote workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed, something that took on heightened urgency since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week.

The governor revealed a bipartisan proposal for new legislation that addresses the issue, which Murphy said is costing the state billions of dollars of revenue. Right now, New Jersey residents pay income tax to their employer’s state and receive a credit from New Jersey so they’re not double-taxed on the state level. But now, with thousands of residents working remotely, New Jersey wants to get those tax dollars since employees are physically working in New Jersey.