The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will build a new freestanding Liquor & Wine Outlet at the Kilburn Ledge Plaza in Littleton.
The new 10,000-square-foot space will be just down the road from its location at Globe Shopping Plaza. The new space will be similar to the new store which opened in Tilton in May.
The new outlet is expected to open in the spring of 2021 and generate more than $7 million in annual sales.
“This project will allow us to increase our visibility within this vibrant retail area, while also expanding our product selection and enhancing the overall consumer experience,” said NHLC Chairman Joseph Mollica.
This new Littleton Liquor & Wine Outlet is the latest project in NHLC’s ongoing effort to enhance and improve its 76 NH Liquor & Wine Outlets. NHLC has strategically renovated or relocated 33 NH Liquor & Wine Outlets since 2012.
The exterior will feature a rustic, wooden post and beam facade.
The NHLC has had a store in Littleton since 1934.