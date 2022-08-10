New Liquor & Wine Outlet in Manchester

The new Liquor & Wine Outlet is set to open on Gold Street in Manchester in September. Another new store will open Thursday in Concord.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

The state’s newest Liquor & Wine Outlet is set to open at Exit 17 off Interstate 93 in Concord Thursday, and a new store in Manchester won’t be far behind.

In a push for more standalone locations, the outlet at the Westside Plaza on Northwest Boulevard in Nashua will relocate into the former Pier 1 Imports in the same plaza. The plans call for a 3,456-square-foot expansion of the 9,000-square-foot building for additional space and a loading dock, according to Nashua Planning Board documents.