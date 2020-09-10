Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) will relocate its existing New London NH Liquor & Wine Outlet into a new, standalone space within the New London Shopping Center at 293 Newport Road. The 6,300-square-foot, state-of-the-art Outlet will replace the existing Outlet currently located in the same plaza in the basement level beneath Hannaford’s Supermarket. NHLC plans to begin construction in September, with the expectation the Outlet would open in Spring 2021.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and his northern New England counterparts called on President Donald Trump Wednesday to back off his recent decision to reimpose a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from Canada, warning it was hurting supply chain businesses in the region.
A New Hampshire-based demolition company has been fined $75,000 by the state of Massachusetts after the Office of Campaign and Political Finance determined it illegally provided company funds to employees who made donations to the campaigns of Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and City Councilor Mic…