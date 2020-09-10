New London to get new Liquor & Wine Outlet
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) will relocate its existing New London NH Liquor & Wine Outlet into a new, standalone space within the New London Shopping Center at 293 Newport Road. The 6,300-square-foot, state-of-the-art Outlet will replace the existing Outlet currently located in the same plaza in the basement level beneath Hannaford’s Supermarket. NHLC plans to begin construction in September, with the expectation the Outlet would open in Spring 2021.

 Courtesy/NHLC

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will relocate its New London store to a new standalone location at the New London Shopping Center, 293 Newport Road.

The new 6,300-square-foot Outlet, which will feature more than 4,000 sizes and varieties of wines and spirits, will replace the existing Outlet currently located in the same plaza in a basement beneath Hannaford’s Supermarket, according to a news release.

