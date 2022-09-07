New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet in Manchester
New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet in Manchester opens on Thursday. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

The state will open its latest Liquor & Wine Outlet off of South Willow Street in Manchester on Thursday.

The new 13,000-square-foot store is located at 850 Gold St. across from Walmart. The store will feature 4,000 varieties of wines and spirits, according to a news release. Other stores nearby include BJ’s Wholesale Club, Hannaford and Home Depot.