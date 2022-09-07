The state will open its latest Liquor & Wine Outlet off of South Willow Street in Manchester on Thursday.
The new 13,000-square-foot store is located at 850 Gold St. across from Walmart. The store will feature 4,000 varieties of wines and spirits, according to a news release. Other stores nearby include BJ’s Wholesale Club, Hannaford and Home Depot.
Last month, a new outlet opened off Exit 17 in Concord replacing the location on Fort Eddy Road. The outlet is located at Merchants Way alongside a new 81,000-square-foot Market Basket.
The Manchester outlet incorporates high-efficiency materials and LED fixtures, oversized aisles for easy shopping and enhanced accessibility for growing curbside pick-up offerings.
The Liquor Commission has also announced plans to relocate the existing Nashua outlet on Northwest Boulevard to the freestanding former Pier 1 Imports, which will be renovated and expanded. The store is expected to open in May of next year.
Since 2012, the commission has renovated, relocated or constructed new Outlets in 30 cities and towns. Over the past year, new locations also opened in Rindge, Claremont, New London and Littleton.
Because of staffing, the commission has temporarily closed locations on Hooksett Road in Hooksett and in Winchester.
Store hours have been modified at a number of locations.