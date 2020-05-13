PLYMOUTH -- The state’s newest Market Basket supermarket will open its doors off Tenney Mountain Highway on Friday.
Initial plans had called for the store to open in March, but the Tewksbury, Mass.-based supermarket chain waited until after Gov. John Sununu modified his stay-at-home order allowing closed retail sectors to reopen.
New England and company operations manager David McLean said there will be no ribbon-cutting or speeches to mark the grand opening.
“It’s all about safety before sales,” McLean said. All employees will be wearing masks, store aisles will be marked for one-way traffic, protective barriers have been installed at cash registers and shopper capacity will be limited. The seating component of the Market’s Café will remain closed, but all prepared foods, beverages and baked goods will remain available for takeout.
At 69,000 square feet, the Plymouth store is 6,000 square feet larger than the Tilton Market Basket that opened off Exit 20 in 2004.
The new store is located at Riverside Landing, the same site as a New Hampshire Liquor Outlet, an 85-room Fairfield Inn by Marriott, a Bank of New Hampshire branch and a McDonald's. The new location is expected to draw customers from the Pemi-Baker Valley and as far north as Littleton.
The store will employ more than 200 new associates, according to McLean. Many of those employees were hired several months ago and have been traveling to Market Basket stores in Tilton and Concord to train for their new positions.
“They are a good company and we’re looking forward to many years of shopping at Market Basket,” said Kathy Lowe, Plymouth town administrator.
“Economic development is very important to the community,” Lowe said, expressing hope that the new construction will prompt other stores and businesses to locate along the Tenney Mountain Highway corridor that is already home to a Walmart to the west and Hannaford supermarket to the east.
Lowe said she toured the store before its opening and was impressed with the amenities, including a café that will serve a variety of prepared food offerings.
The Plymouth store will sell sushi made fresh daily, as well as certified Angus beef.
“It’s the best quality and cut in America by far,” McLean said. ,explaining the company had to apply to the Angus producer’s association and exceed exacting standards to be able to sell it.
The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour is reserved for shoppers age 60 and older.