Creating a fun and laid back atmosphere is one way the new owners of a local golf club hope to attract new and young golfers to the sport.
The Angus Lea Golf Course, a fixture along the North Branch of the Contoocook River for more than half a century, has been purchased by a group of investors with ambitious plans for the cherished local landmark.
The nine-hole course had been owned by the Niven family since it opened in 1965. Curt and Linda Niven, who have run the business for the past 28 years, announced their retirement in August. They closed with the new owners on Dec. 1. Curt Niven has agreed to stay on for two years as golf pro offering lessons.
“We’re very excited to have new owners continue the legacy of Angus Lea in Hillsboro and growing it,” Curt Niven said in a press release. “So much to look forward to, and we will continue to support the new leadership and feel confident that the golfers and locals will too.”
The ownership group consists of Mike Kirouac, Danny Kirouac, Kyle Tyrrell and Dave LeClair. They bring a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry to the project, and currently own and operate XO Bistro in Manchester and Main Street Grill and Bar in Pittsfield.
They plan a full remodel of the clubhouse to accommodate a full-service restaurant and a wrap-around deck. Other planned enhancements include the addition of indoor golf simulators and facilities for night golfing. The remodeling is expected to take at least six months and will be well underway when the course reopens in the spring.
The new owners hope to provide more opportunities for golfers at all levels and to create an “unapologetically fun” atmosphere for a sport that sometimes takes itself too seriously.
“Historically golf has been a game of privilege and rules, and we want to break down those barriers to make golf fun and exciting for everyone,” Mike Kirouac said in a prepared statement.
The new owners are Hillsboro natives and are well aware of the role Angus Lea has played in the community over the years, they said. The Niven family has supported local schools through fundraising efforts such as charitable golf tournaments and providing seasonal jobs to local kids.
“As new owners, we plan to continue these efforts and maintain a strong connection with the schools and local businesses as alumni and former residents of the town,” Kirouac said. “We want to thank Curt and Linda for all their help and for the years of enjoyment that Angus Lea has provided not just us, but the whole community and surrounding towns.”
Golf will open as scheduled depending on the weather in April or May. The goal is to have the restaurant and indoor simulators completed by June with a grand opening to include live music and food. The makeover will also involve a branding and marketing campaign, with a new logo, website and promotions for indoor golf, nighttime golf, live music and events.
“We couldn’t be happier to come back to our hometown and bring an amazing restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere to all our friends and family,” Kirouac said in a statement. “We can only hope to continue the family friendly service while infusing new energy and excitement into the community for many years to come, and we can’t wait to see you at Hillsboro’s veteran and family owned Angus Lea Golf Course.”