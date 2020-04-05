John Skevington takes over as chief executive of Parkland Medical Center in Derry as the health care provider braces for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parent company HCA Healthcare announced Skevington’s appointment on Friday. He was already serving as interim CEO of the 86-bed acute care hospital in Derry after former Parkland chief Jeff Scionti took the helm at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester a month ago.
Scionti’s move to Frisbie Memorial coincided with the purchase of the Rochester hospital by HCA Healthcare, which also owns Portsmouth Hospital.
Skevington has worked under the HCA Healthcare banner for 11 years, according to a press release. He served most recently as chief operating officer at Portsmouth Hospital for about a year, and prior to that as COO at Parkland for two years.
He said Parkland has been proactive in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’ve been keeping a close eye on the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We stood up our emergency operations center very early on, in March,” Skevington said. “We’ve been primarily focused on PPE conservation and appropriate PPE with our training with our staff, and then surge preparation and preparing for the ‘what ifs.’”
So far, he said he’s hearing positive feedback from employees about how they’re managing the PPE shortages.
“A lot of people are responding to what’s out there in the news currently, surrounding PPE levels and ‘What’s going to happen to me?’ So, we’ve done a lot of messaging internally and been very, I think, up front about different levels of PPE guidance,” Skevington said. “I’m hearing from staff that generally they feel very good about the communication they’re getting.”
In response to some cuts in elective surgeries and a reduction in outpatient volume, HCA Healthcare announced Thursday it will provide 70 percent base pay for employees who have seen their hours reduced for up to seven weeks.
The company is also providing employees with scrub laundering in hospital facilities, and is working with hotel chains to provide free housing for caregivers treating COVID-19 patients who do not wish to come home to their loved ones afterward.
HCA Healthcare CEO Same Hazen will donate his full paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, which will provide grants to colleagues with financial needs. The HCA Board of Directors also elected to waive their cash compensation for the remainder of the year, so the company can make an additional contribution to the fund.
At Parkland, Skevington said they are preparing for a surge of potential COVID-19 patients by looking at expanding care areas into departments that are closed, such as for elective surgeries, pre-op, and other areas with semi-private rooms.
He said they are also working to cross train more employees to expand their critical care teams in anticipation of more critical care patients.
“It is the top priority for us and other healthcare organizations,” Skevington said.
Skevington said he’s been asked by many what it’s like to take over a hospital in the middle of the most turbulent period in modern times for hospitals around the world. He said it’s a matter of facing the challenge straight on.
“Honestly, I believe that a big part of being a leader is being prepared to step up no matter what the situation is,” he said.
Skevington started working in New Hampshire in 2011 in operations roles at Portsmouth Hospital. He’s lived with his wife and two young children in Newfields for the past three years.
In a statement, Skevington said he is proud and honored to take on the responsibility as CEO.
“Parkland is a significant healthcare provider of the greater Derry region and I look forward to working closely with the talented and dedicated team of physicians and staff to ensure our patients receive the highest quality of care possible and that the healthcare needs of our community are met,” Skevington said.
Tim McManus, HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division President, said in a statement that Skevington has a record of achievement, operational expertise and commitment to quality.
“John is a proven leader who has shown great strength in leading organizations and he is acutely tied into the importance of employee, physician and patient engagement to help drive quality improvement and strong outcomes,” McManus said.
Originally from Kansas City, Mo., Skevington has a master’s in health administration from the Medical College of Virginia. He began working for HCA Healthcare as an administrative resident at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Parkland Medical Center was founded in 1983 and serves Derry, Atkinson, Chester, Hampstead, Londonderry, Pelham, Salem, Sandown, and Windham.