Companies that illegally fire or demote unionizing workers can now be held responsible for workers’ financial harms — including credit card late fees, lost housing or cars and health care costs — in a move that could help some workers who have been fired from Starbucks and Amazon, labor activists say.

In a big win for labor unions, the National Labor Relations Board ruled on Tuesday to expand the fees and penalties the agency can collect from employers that illegally terminate workers for labor activism, both union and nonunion, in a move long sought after by the labor movement.