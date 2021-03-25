New SEC committee looks at Antrim windmill complaints

After several residents in the Gregg Lake area of Antrim continued to bring their complaints about windmill noise, the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee voted Thursday to create a new subcommittee to investigate the complaints.
“Each complaint will be investigated,” said SEC member Wildolfo Arvelo.
