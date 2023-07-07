Instagram-Threads-BG

The Threads app, launched last week by Meta Platforms, piggybacks on Meta’s popular Instagram app.

 Paul Hanna/BLOOMBERG

Evadne Eddins joined Myspace in 2005. Then Facebook in 2009. Tumblr in 2010. Twitter in 2011. LinkedIn in 2012. Instagram and Snapchat in 2013. TikTok and Reddit last year. Clubhouse about a month ago. And she signed up for Spill and Threads on Thursday, about an hour before talking to The Washington Post.

Eddins, and her peers, are tired. “But we don’t want to feel excluded, and still want to be in the know,” the 29-year-old said. “So we download the apps anyway.”