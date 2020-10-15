New Tru hotel now open in Manchester

The new Tru by Hilton Hotel across from Arms Park in the Millyard in Manchester.

 Thomas Roy/ Union Leader

MANCHESTER — The Tru by Hilton hotel in the Millyard is open.

The 126-room hotel at 135 Spring St. is owned by Bedford Lot Venture LLC and managed by Lafrance Hospitality.

Friday, October 16, 2020