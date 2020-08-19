DERRY -- Officials ceremonially activated a newly built water-pump station in Derry on Wednesday, marking the completion of the first phase of the $39.4 million, six-system Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Project.
Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Chuck Morse of Salem, officials from the Department of Environmental Services, Derry town councilors, engineers and public works directors attended the event.
Sununu had the honor of pushing a button on a digital touch screen, bringing to life the loud hum of two, 200-gallon-per-minute pumps connected to a tangle of large blue water mains inside a stone building the size of a two-bay garage.
Contractor Eugene Forbes of Underwood Engineers said there’s room in the Derry station for a third pump, and a current gap between the pipes is a placeholder for an old nearby meter that will be moved.
“This is truly one of the great infrastructure projects in the state in the past 10 to 20 years,” Sununu said at the event.
When complete, the new system will deliver up to 3.13 million gallons of drinking water per day from Manchester Water Works to Derry, Windham, Salem, the Atkinson-based Hampstead Area Water Company (HAWC) and terminate at Plaistow, which does not have a public drinking water system.
To complete the first phase, construction crews built three new booster stations, including Derry, and upgraded an existing station. Crews built two new water storage tanks and 46,000 linear feet (nearly nine miles) of water main extensions to connect the various systems.
Last year, Salem built about 4,500 feet of pipeline on Shannon Road to connect to HAWC’s system at Westside Drive in Atkinson, according to Salem’s Director of Municipal Services Roy Sorenson. This year, Salem finished building the Windham extensions, and an average of about 300,000 gallons per day is already being sent from Manchester to Salem, Sorenson said.
The Derry station will enable an increased flow, which will come in handy when drought conditions cause spikes in demand.
Traditionally, Salem pulls water from Canobie Lake during the summer and Arlington Pond in the winter. Sorenson said that Salem is expected to use an average of about 2.8 million gallons per day over the year.
The month of June saw average usage jump due to a combination of dry conditions and more people staying home during the COVID-19 shutdowns. A normal June would see an average of about 3.1 million gallons per day, Sorenson said. But usage spiked to a high of 4.5 million on some days, and averaged just shy of 4 million.
Around the same time, on June 15, Salem completed its infrastructure work on the water system and was able to start drawing about 300,000 gallons per day, which helped take the burden off of Canobie Lake.
With the activation of the Derry pump station this week, that output increases to 1 million gallons per day, split between Salem and other southern communities, and that’s just in time for another dry period.
DES spokesman Jim Martin said that while July was a relatively wet month, drought conditions are worsening again this month.
Erin Holmes, Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund Administrator with DES said the project’s overall cost is now estimated to be about $39.4 million, which is up from earlier estimates of $30.2 million.
“It’s gone up a little bit but not that much for a 38-plus million dollar project,” Holmes said.
She said state officials were good stewards of the trust fund money by making sure proposed engineering projects were strictly necessary for the system to function.
During the event, Sen. Morse announced a new water project was approved for Peterborough and Jaffrey. Holmes said the DWG Trust Fund awarded more than $4 million to the $12.6 million project, which will construct a new shared water treatment system that both towns will operate.
She said the project will be the first shared water source in the state, using wells located at Cold Stone Springs in Jaffrey and Sharon. The added water supply will help Peterborough’s capacity, which is impacted by contamination, and Jaffrey, which is a growing community and the site of MilliporeSigma, an expanding manufacturer.
Holmes said the communities are getting additional grants from other local sources, and she said MilliporeSigma is also contributing funds.