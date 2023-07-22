THE OWNER of Kelsen Brewing Co. had to rent two different spaces after the business was forced to leave its home of nine years in Derry.
The seven-barrel production space moved to a different spot in Derry, while the taproom opened last week at the former Talia’s Eatery spot at the Londonderry Commons plaza, 44 Nashua Road in Londonderry. The space is pretty intimate with a U-shaped bar and seven tables for a total of 49 seats.
Owner Paul Kelly said it took some time to find a space after getting notice they needed to leave the previous multi-tenant commercial building in order for the state to build a new exit off Interstate 93.
“It came down to we really had to find something immediately,” he said. “The timing ended up being good.”
Manager Matt Morin said they hope to have all 12 beers on tap soon after production catches up from the move. The former restaurant spot ended up being perfect, giving more space in the kitchen to cook specialty pizzas and other dishes.
“Here, people are driving through the parking lot to go to the nail salon and they’ll come in,” he said. “The traffic here will really help us.”
Some of the most popular beers include Battle Axe IPA, Day Raider Belgian White and Spacetown Light Lager. Beers run between $5 and $8.
The menu features pizza ($11-$20) and light pub fare.
“We’ll be able to expand the menu as we go,” Kelly said. “We purchased some additional equipment to expand.”
David Palm of Londonderry often stops at Kelsen on the way home from his job with the U.S. Postal Service. He had been a customer at the old spot for about three years. He hopes they’ll work with the town to get outdoor seating.
“They have such a good variety of beer,” he said. “They rotate them so you always have something you always like.”
The plaza also includes La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and Papa Gino’s Pizzeria.
“We are not worried about it,” Morin said without any hesitation of the possible competition.
Brews all around
Another Derry brewery, Woodstacker Beer Co., opened a taproom on Elm Street in Manchester in a small space between the Bookery and Diz’s Cafe. The taproom will be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to start. Eventually, eight beers will be on tap.
One offering is “Bears and Beers,” a 5.5% pale ale with a medium body.
“There will be a small food menu available. You can also carry in if you’d prefer,” an Instagram post reads.
The beer is brewed out of 360-square-foot space on a 1-acre property in Derry.
Stack Society Art Gallery will be selling art off the walls in the space.
Making a ‘statement’
After 15 years on Hanover Street in Manchester, Statement Boutique moved to the Waumbec Mill.
“In the past few years through COVID, our business changed as we pivoted to grow our online presence and reach you in fresh new ways. With this growth, we’ve found that our traditional retail space just is no longer the best fit for how we now do business,” the company wrote on its website. “Our new location will give us the ability to not only continue to serve you locally, but also give us the space to grow our online footprint.”
The space increased from about 1,200 square feet to 3,000 square feet, including space for photography and live video needs. The space will also feature upscale showroom space with fitting rooms and a relaxation area.
The new location will require appointments to be made online.
Moving in
With Statement moves away, Taste and Art of Greece is moving in.
The Greek boutique, which celebrates the artists and designers of Greece, is moving into 32 Hanover St. in Manchester. The plan is to open in mid-to-late September.
“In addition to the new boutique, we have lots of wonderful new collaborations, new products, and celebrations planned in honor of 5 years of TAG,” a Facebook post reads.
Properties sell in Nashua
Prolman Realty, Inc. announced the sale of two investment properties located at 1 Main and 8 Auburn streets. Mark Prolman represented the sellter, One Main Street Professional Building, LLC.
The office building at 1 Main St. sold to Bangor Savings Bank for approximately $1.2 million.
The 8 Auburn St. building sold for $469,000, according to a news release. The buyer was not listed in the release.
Both buildings are occupied by LifeStance Health.
