Merchants Way in Concord

A NEW DEVELOPMENT in Concord has gained a lot of attention since a New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet and a Market Basket opened there. But that’s all just part of the project’s first phase.

Jonathan Phelps New Business

The second phase of Merchants Way will include an urgent care center operated by Concord Hospital and a mixed-use medical/retail building. The planning board approved the plans on July 19.

