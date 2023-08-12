AS HUNDREDS of ATV enthusiasts clean off their machines from the annual Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree, a popular powersports store in Gorham is getting ready to move into a new space.
MOMS Jericho, a multi-line powersports dealership, in Gorham will move down the street to the former Shaw’s Supermarket space, which has been vacant since early 2009. Hometown Bank provided a mortgage to an entity associated with MOMs for $1,125,000 for the 5.73 acre property, according to Coos County Registry of Deeds. The property closed in May.
The new 50,000-square-foot space is right down the street from its current location at 461 Main St.
MOMS purchased Absolute PowerSports in 2020.
The company also operates a dealership in Groveton. MOMS was founded in 1973 as Motorcycles of Manchester.
Pizza to gyros
The former Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta space at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem is now home to a Greek restaurant serving up gyros, house-made spanakopita and stuffed grape leaves. Belly dancers perform on some evenings.
Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar moved into the space after relocating from its spot of three years in Pelham. The Pelham location closed at the end of June.
Ya Mas is the equivalent to “cheers” in Greek slang.
So, cheers to the new space.
Las Vegas-style entertainment
Not into belly dancers? What about bull riding?
Bender’s Bar & Grill, which officially opened earlier this month, is said to be Keene’s largest bar, with its 10,000-square-foot footprint. The place features “Las Vegas-style entertainment” every night,” including comedy nights, live music, country line dancing and a mechanical bull.
The bar is located at 166 Emerald St.
The decor includes a giant 3-million-pixel LED screen, which is nearly 20 feet wide and 10 feet tall. “It’s like your (sic) sitting field side at Gillette Stadium,” a Facebook post reads.
Fresh start
Lanna Asian Market reopened at Pennichuck Square, 707 Milford Road in Merrimack, after a fire destroyed its location down the street in Nashua in October of last year. The fire also destroyed Ciao’s Pizza and a vape store and ice cream shop.
The pizzeria has not reopened.
The Asian market held its grand opening last month. It features products from Thailand, Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippine, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and all over the Asian continent, according to its website.
The owners of the old location at 495 Amherst St. in Nashua plan to reconstruct the 8,400-square-foot building. The plans call for five tenants and a drive-thru, which wasn’t previously there. No tenants have been secured.
Temporary move
Dick’s Sporting Goods hopes to move into part of the former Lord & Taylor space in the Mall at Rockingham Park while it renovates its current store. The plans call for taking the upper level and occupying it for about a year, according to Town Planner Jacob LaFontaine.
The space would remain as is with minor changes to the checkouts.
“It is retail to retail on a temporary basis,” LaFontaine told the planning board last week.
Dick’s is expanding its experience. Think batting cages, a rock climbing wall and an artificial turf field with a track in the parking lot.
The first concept store — known as House of Sport, opened in Victor, New York, in April 2021. Stores in Knoxville, Tennessee and Minnetonka, Minnesota followed.
Programs will include sports clinics, yoga classes and birthday parties.
