The Brady Sullivan Plaza, at left, in a photo taken in 2021. Brady Sullivan hopes to add a sign with its name on it.

T HE TOP OF the second tallest building in the state at 1000 Elm St. in Manchester has been missing something for the past 17 years: The Brady Sullivan Properties name.

The 20-story building, once known as Hampshire Plaza, took on the name Brady Sullivan Plaza after the company bought it for $15.4 million in 2006. A variance for a sign across the top was rejected shortly after the purchase.

Brady Sullivan Plaza

An artist rendering shows what the new signs atop the Brady Sullivan Plaza sign will look like if approved by the Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals.
With the law firm of Sheehan Phinney, attorney Brad Cook has been a tenant at 1000 Elm St. for 50 years.

