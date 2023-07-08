T HE TOP OF the second tallest building in the state at 1000 Elm St. in Manchester has been missing something for the past 17 years: The Brady Sullivan Properties name.
The 20-story building, once known as Hampshire Plaza, took on the name Brady Sullivan Plaza after the company bought it for $15.4 million in 2006. A variance for a sign across the top was rejected shortly after the purchase.
Don’t confuse it with the 12-story Brady Sullivan Tower, which is farther north. The company also owns the City Hall Plaza office tower as part of its portfolio of 3.8 million square feet of mill, office and industrial space in New Hampshire.
The proposed stainless steel letters with a gold/brass finish will be about 4 1⁄2 feet tall, according to plans submitted to the zoning board of adjustments. The board must sign off on a variance to allow the 718 square foot sign.
Longtime tenant Sheehan Phinney, the law firm which occupies the 16th, 17th, 18th and portion of the 20th floor, would also have its name attached in classic stainless steel finish.
“In addition to being tasteful and aesthetically pleasing, the sign will reflect the city’s flourishing business community and the success of the employers who have chosen the city as their home, thereby attracting other businesses to the area and encouraging economic development and growth,” the application reads.
The building was originally home to Public Service of New Hampshire, which is now Eversource.
New name
Speaking of signs, a new one popped up on Hanover Street in Manchester last month.
Hanover St. Market will replace the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St., which closed in April.
The sign says it will feature all the convenience store staples: cigarettes, beer and wine. Don’t forget lottery tickets.
Workshop moves
AR Workshop, a boutique DIY studio, has left its prominent location on the corner of Elm and Hanover streets in Manchester. But it didn’t go too far, moving to a new spot inside the Carpenter Center on West Merrimack Street.
The company held its last class in the old space on June 26.
“We absolutely love the downtown area and the support of all the businesses so we aren’t going far, just a 3 minute walk from our current location,” a Facebook post reads.
The business will hold a grand opening on Saturday where customers can tour the space and create a free mini project, according to the company’s Facebook page.
The exact address of the building’s first commercial tenant is to be determined, according to the company.
Pizza to primary care
ConvenientMD opened its fourth primary care location at North End Shops at Livingston Park, 545 Hooksett Road in Manchester.
The practice opened in the spot of the former Papa Gino’s pizzeria.
ConvenientMD, best known for its urgent care centers, launched its membership-based primary care in 2022 to help make primary care more accessible and affordable. The model allows for same-day and next-day appointments.
The other primary care locations are in Exeter, Portsmouth and Portland, Maine.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.