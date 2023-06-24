Friendly Toast planned for downtown Concord

A MIXED-USE building planned for downtown Concord will shrink from five stories to four because of skyrocketing interest rates and construction prices.

Developer Steve Duprey remains committed to the project and has been crunching numbers to make it work.

