New home for chamber

Newport Area Chamber of Commerce received a donation of the historic depot from Bar Harbor Bank and Trust to become its new office. The chamber is committed to restoring the property.

THE HISTORIC DEPOT Building in Newport will become the permanent home of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce after Bar Harbor Bank and Trust donated it to the organization.

The B & M Railroad Passenger Station at 19 Depot St. off of Main Street was built in 1897.

