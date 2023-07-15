THE HISTORIC DEPOT Building in Newport will become the permanent home of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce after Bar Harbor Bank and Trust donated it to the organization.
The B & M Railroad Passenger Station at 19 Depot St. off of Main Street was built in 1897.
Passenger service ended in 1958 and the depot behind a Bar Harbor Bank and Trust branch has been used by multiple businesses since.
The building’s flared hip roof, typical of stations of the late 19th century, was inspired by the work of Boston architect H.H. Richardson, according to a news release.
Renovations have started to restore the building and the chamber is seeking funding/grant opportunities for the work needed.
Chick-fil-A getting refresh
The Chick-fil-A inside the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua closed last Monday for a renovation project expected to last four weeks.
Don’t worry, though. The business is offering a limited menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through its Drive and Go Lane.
The work is being done to the kitchen to “increase our efficiency,” according to a Facebook post.
Fanatics can also go to the location at the Somerset Plaza, 377 Amherst St.
Jamison’s adds gelato
Jamison’s Restaurant in Hampstead, known for its American fare, has added a new offering: gelato. Jamison’s Gelato is located right behind the restaurant, which features a lounge, upscale dining, function space and an outdoor patio.
The stand features almost 30 homemade flavors with nearly two dozen choses for toppings, including caramel and Snickers.
The new spot is open Sunday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m.
Sweet offerings
Those with a sweet tooth will also be happy about this.
Sugar Love Baking, which specializes in custom cakes, cookies and desserts, will hold a grand opening on Thursday for its storefront at 154 Main St. in Salem. A ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m.
Owner Mallory Sigler of Bedford says her cakes “are handcrafted with love.”
Update on Donut Love
The original Donut Love in North Hampton reopened last month under its new owner, Goodwin Family Management, with an expanded menu. Construction is still taking place on a second Donut Love location in Exeter at the former Comfort Baking Co.
“We have made many improvements and added new menu items that will make Donut Love a perfect way to start each morning,” the company said.
The company also operates The Friendly Toast brand.
Extended hours sought
The owner of Wild Valentine on South Street in Portsmouth is seeking to extend the hours of the cafe and flower shop until 7 p.m. on select days and offer more food options.
Right now, the cafe offers a full coffee and espresso menu, specialty beverages and several oat bowl and toast options for both breakfast and lunch. A use variance from the zoning board is needed to expand the menu and offer beer and wine.
The plans call for adding “light bites appropriate for afternoon and early evening hours.”
An existing variance permits businesses at the property to sell bottled beer and wine and allows tasting onsite.
The history of the property dates back to the 1920s in housing Pappas Market, Marconi’s, The Red Ginger, South Street & Vine and Napoli Market.
“Over the years, the acknowledgment of the changing needs of small businesses to remain successful in modern times has led to a few variances granted to date on this property,” the application reads. “These special circumstances have allowed the community to hold onto a piece of history at a time when most of the old neighborhood markets have gone by the wayside.”