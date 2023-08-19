Gaslight District Diner

A DINER on Elm Street in Manchester reopened under different ownership, complete with a new name which pays homage to the city’s history.

Jonathan Phelps New Business

Gaslight District Diner is now open at 516 Elm St. Steve Roth took over the space with Chuck Lafauce serving as manager.

