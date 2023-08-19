A DINER on Elm Street in Manchester reopened under different ownership, complete with a new name which pays homage to the city’s history.
Gaslight District Diner is now open at 516 Elm St. Steve Roth took over the space with Chuck Lafauce serving as manager.
“I saw it was empty for a while and I was interested so I made some phone calls,” Roth said. He has no association with the former diner, Murphy’s, which opened in an old car garage in 2012.
The doors quietly opened on Tuesday for a soft opening. The diner will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday for breakfast only. The menu features homemade corned beef hash with two eggs, toast, fruit and home fries for $13 or avocado toast for $9. Egg bennies run between $12 and $13.
Roth said he’s been a chef his entire life and wanted to jump at the chance to open his own place. Everything is made from scratch, including the gravy, which some restaurants just pour out of a can.
“It’s a lot of your traditional diner food, but we put a twist on it,” he said.
Red Barn closes
While Gaslight District Diner celebrates its first week open, the Red Barn Diner down the street closed. The restaurant has operated out of an old train car at 113 Elm St. since 1930.
The rumors regarding the closing have gone wild online, and I don’t want to feed into that. The owner didn’t respond to inquiries.
Building for sale
Further downtown, Lamont, Hanley & Associates, an accounts receivable management solutions company, will move out of its longtime home at 1138 Elm St. The building on the corner of Elm and Bridge is well-known for its mural depicting an outdoor scene off of Bridge Street.
The building’s marquee simply says “Professional Building.”
The company will move into about 17,200-square-feet of space at 186 Granite St. in the Millyard.
The 16,555-square-foot building on Elm Street is being listed by Colliers International for $1.2 million. The office building could be turned into a mixed-use property.
Second spot for Laney & Lu
Laney & Lu Cafe, an Exeter-based breakfast and lunch eatery, opened a second location at West End Yards, a mixed-use development in Portsmouth. The cafe is next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
The vegetarian/vegan restaurant is known for its fair-trade organic coffee, smoothies, sandwiches and New England-farm-sourced ingredients, according to a news release.
“Enjoy our sprawling patio, and spacious dining room, complete with a custom, transformational beverage bar. This space is next level with its sleek and innovative design, and unique features,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
The first cafe opened in 2015.
Dos Mexican Eats gets new name
Dos Mexican Eats in Dover will move to a new location with a new name: HiFi Burritos.
The restaurant is expected to reopen at 11A Main St. later this month.
“We think you’ll really love the place. The menu will offer the same range of choices you’ve come to love and depend on (with a few tasty additions!), and our new space will be a great place to meet friends and enjoy good food and tunes,” a post on Facebook reads.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea, email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.