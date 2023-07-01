Getting ready
Ed Derkrikorian, a manager for Common Man Roadside, sets up one of the displays at the new candy shop at the northbound Welcome Center.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

THE DINERS at the Hooksett Welcome Centers off Interstate 93 are no more, but something sweet will replace them.

A pop-up candy and ice cream shop was set to open Friday on the northbound side as the developers work out plans to expand the general store. The southbound side will see similar changes, and feature a doughnut shop in space once taken up with a massive antique water wheel from the 1800s.

