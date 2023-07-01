THE DINERS at the Hooksett Welcome Centers off Interstate 93 are no more, but something sweet will replace them.
A pop-up candy and ice cream shop was set to open Friday on the northbound side as the developers work out plans to expand the general store. The southbound side will see similar changes, and feature a doughnut shop in space once taken up with a massive antique water wheel from the 1800s.
Brad Pernaw, managing partner of Granite State Hospitality LLC, said the plans for expanding the space have been in the works for about 18 months. The Hi-Way Diners took up a large footprint and most customers only plan to make a quick pit stop.
“They say people in New Hampshire like ice cream, so we have our Common Man-made ice cream with frappes and all sorts of novelties and fun treats,” he said.
The candy shop does not hold back on any of the offerings and features gourmet cotton candy, old-fashioned soda and sour patch kids. Various Jelly Belly and M&Ms can be bought by the pound.
Also on sale are beach towels, hats, pool noodles, sparklers and other summer essentials.
“This will be our fourth expansion of the stores and COVID forced us to adapt the food court to handle breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Pernaw said. “The coffee shop has been a tremendous success.”
The patios will converted to indoor space.
“It was never really utilized because in the summer you’re looking at trucks, there’s noise and smells,” Pernaw said. “It was nice in theory, but maybe if the river was out there people would have looked at it.”
Dunkin’ closes
Like the welcome centers, passengers at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport want quick options for food and beverages. As of Friday, the pre-security Dunkin’ is no longer an option.
The airport promises “an exciting pre-security concession” will be coming soon, according to a Tweet.
“Passengers can still visit Dunkin’ @ Gate 15 and Starbucks @ Gate 7. Our pre-security Hudson News will also offer coffee in the interim,” the Tweet reads.
Birch on Elm is back
It took almost a year, but the Birch on Elm tapas bar and restaurant is now serving again after moving to the other side of Elm Street in Manchester. It replaces Noodz, a noodle, bao, and Asian-inspired street food owned by the same team.
“We appreciate all the patience and support we’ve received during the move and are very excited to share our updated vision of The Birch with you all,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.
Reservations are required for the dining room. The bar is first come first served.
Also using the name of the birch tree, Birch Wood Vineyards event center in Derry opened a tasting room. The new option is available Thursday through Sunday 10a.m. to 2 p.m.
New offerings
The Merrimack Premium Outlets will welcome The Black Dog, a retailer and restaurant. The company has grown with more than 30 retail and restaurant locations.
Columbia Sportswear and Go! Calendars, Games & Toys will open pop-up shops.
Three new businesses are coming to Norcross Place of North Conway Village: Cheese Louise of Conway, Sap House Meadery of Ossipee and Saco River Brewing Co. of Fryeburg, Maine.
Settlers Green in North Conway hopes to add a Panera Bread, according to plans submitted to the planning board. The plans will be heard on July 13.
The plans call for building a new 3,705-square-foot building to hold the fast-casual restaurant with a drive-thru near the Barley & Salt Tap House & Kitchen.
A new Market Basket is also expected to open soon in the plaza.
If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.