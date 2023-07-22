230723-news-kelsen_ROY0744

THE OWNER of Kelsen Brewing Co. had to rent two different spaces after the business was forced to leave its home of nine years in Derry.

The seven-barrel production space moved to a different spot in Derry, while the taproom opened last week at the former Talia’s Eatery spot at the Londonderry Commons plaza, 44 Nashua Road in Londonderry. The space is pretty intimate with a U-shaped bar and seven tables for a total of 49 seats.

