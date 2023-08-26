An architect’s drawing of the latest phase of Merchants Way in Concord. No tenants have been named for the mixed-use building while Concord Hospital will operate an urgent care center as shown in the back right of the drawing.
Bruce Ronayne Hamilton Architects Inc.
TFMORAN
A site plan for the next phases of Merchants Way in Concord.
A NEW DEVELOPMENT in Concord has gained a lot of attention since a New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet and a Market Basket opened there. But that’s all just part of the project’s first phase.
The second phase of Merchants Way will include an urgent care center operated by Concord Hospital and a mixed-use medical/retail building. The planning board approved the plans on July 19.
“We’ve come a long way in the past couple of years. It’s amazing how much this area has changed,” developer Laurie Rauseo told the planning board last week. No tenants have been announced for the mixed-use building
Two additional buildings will be considered in the future as part of phase “2C,” and phase three will include an industrial building in the rear of the property.
Service Credit Union recently opened in the plaza. Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open on Sept. 13.
“In the meantime, you can visit Market Basket, Dunkin’, or Wendy’s at Merchants Way for a bite to eat,” the development wrote on Facebook.
Kids clothes off S. Willow
Children’s clothing stores Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh are set to open at 62 March Ave. in Manchester.
The store is in the same plaza as T.J. Maxx, The Paper Store, Off Broadway Shoes and others.
A already has been installed, with the ubiquitous “Now Hiring” appeal.
Country cooking
A home cooking spot has opened in a former Thai restaurant in Lancaster.
Kevin’s Country Kitchen is now open at 176 Main St., Lancaster. The menu features breakfast and lunch, including comfort food, pasta and sandwiches. It also offers grab-and-go items.
The space was previously home to Mi Mi’s Take Out, a Thai restaurant, next to Scoops on Main.
New use for old Town Hall
The former Town Hall space in Barrington had to become something, so why not a martial arts campus?
Karate International opened its second location at 333 Calef Highway. The other studio has operated in Exeter for 29 years.
The town of Barrington had rented the space on Calef Highway since 2011 before moving down the street to 4 Signature Drive last year.
MedCheck grows
Speare Memorial Hospital was set to hold a ribbon-cutting for its new MedCheck Urgent Care Meredith at 178 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith.
MedCheck Urgent Care opened in 2017 in Plymouth to meet urgent care health care needs, according to its website. Meredith will be its second location.
Florist shop for sale
Gorham House Florist at 10B Exchange St. is for sale after 25 years, according to a listing by Northern Edge Realty. The price is listed at $99,900.
“This sale includes all the inventory at the time of sale (including all the seasonal decorations, merchandise, props, etc.), 2020 delivery van, valued at $26,000, walk-in cooler, separate work room in the back and plenty of storage in the basement,” the listing reads.
