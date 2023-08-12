New spot for MOMS

AS HUNDREDS of ATV enthusiasts clean off their machines from the annual Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree, a popular powersports store in Gorham is getting ready to move into a new space.

MOMS Jericho, a multi-line powersports dealership, in Gorham will move down the street to the former Shaw’s Supermarket space, which has been vacant since early 2009. Hometown Bank provided a mortgage to an entity associated with MOMs for $1,125,000 for the 5.73 acre property, according to Coos County Registry of Deeds. The property closed in May.

Jonathan Phelps New Business

