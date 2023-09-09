Teatotaller, a bubble tea cafe and bakery known for its pink facade in downtown Concord, is taking over Caffe Kilim, which will officially close on Sept. 17. The space at 3 Hale St. was formerly Adelle’s Coffeehouse before it became Caffe Kilim last year.
Caffe Kilim’s location in Portsmouth will remain open.
This is a Seacoast homecoming for Teatotaller, which previously had a spot in nearby Somersworth. The first spot opened on Main Street in 2011 before moving to High Street across from City Hall. That space closed in January after being sold to SOS Recovery Community Organization.
The cafe prides itself as “an oasis of queer, hipster, tea, coffee, and pastry goodness.” The shop is known for hosting live music and drag queen story hours.
Emmett Soldati, a Somersworth native, said he always knew the shop needed a presence on the Seacoast. He is grateful to have reached an agreement with Caffe Kilim.
“This space is smaller than our other cafes, so it’s going to be a scaled down version of our business, but it will definitely be a Teatotaller—a place to gather and treat yourself, with boba tea, an espresso bar, pastries from our scratch bakery, and more,” Soldati said in a statement. “We’ll find ways to bring our popular programming to this space, too.”
No opening date is set, but Soldati says by the end of the year.
Hop on over
After five years in Marlborough, Frogg Brewing moved to its new location at 580 Sawyer’s Crossing Road in Swanzey.
The brewery closed in Marlborough last month and opened in Swanzey over Labor Day weekend for a “soft opening” weekend with 10 beers on tap. The menu includes flatbreads pizzas, chicken nachos and pretzels.
The first two customers on Saturday waited in the parking lot for 30 minutes before the place opened, according to its Facebook page.
‘The gift of fire’
A new Greek restaurant is now open on South Willow Street in Manchester: Fotia Greek Taverna. It takes the place of Pizza 911.
The outside of 401 S. Willow St. features a decorative torch above the main entrance.
The place is named after the legend of Titan Prometheus, who in Greek mythology, climbed up on Olympus to give the human race the gift of fire (in Greek, Fotia), according to the restaurant’s website.
Besides traditional Greek dishes, the menu features some American classics like cheeseburgers.
MOMs continues to grow
After 45 years in business, Freedom Cycle in Concord sold to a friendly competitor, MOMS, a locally owned and operated powersports dealership.
Freedom Cycle was established in 1977 by Rupert Dance, who decided to sell in order to retire, according to a news release.
The MOMS family has expanded their business across New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine, currently operating 10 locations.
The company recently announced it will expand into a former Shaw’s Supermarket in Gorham.
The Concord dealership will remain at 110 Manchester St.
Poke Spot x2
Poke Spot, which specializes in Hawaiian poke bowls in Manchester, is set to open a second location at 270 Amherst St. in Nashua. It’s in the same plaza as the Aldi grocery store.
The concept gives customers the chance to custom order their own bowls, which has become a health food trend in recent years.
The original spot is located at 655 S. Willow St. in Manchester along with Golden Corral and California Burrito.
