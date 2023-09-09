Teatotaller set to open in Dover

Teatotaller owner Emmett Soldati, left, and Liam Magan, Teatotaller manager, stand outside Caffe Kilim where they are set to open a new location.

 Provided by Teatotaller
New Business: Phelps

DOVER is about to get a little more colorful.

Teatotaller, a bubble tea cafe and bakery known for its pink facade in downtown Concord, is taking over Caffe Kilim, which will officially close on Sept. 17. The space at 3 Hale St. was formerly Adelle’s Coffeehouse before it became Caffe Kilim last year.

