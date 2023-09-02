LiveFree Refillery
Jonathan Phelps New Business

A NEW GROCERY store in Bedford has customers shopping in a whole new way with a focus on eliminating waste.

Live Free Refillery, which is said to be New Hampshire’s first zero-waste grocery store, opened last month at 460 Route 101, in the spot of the Wicked Butcha, which moved down the street.

Customer Gosia Daniszewski of Hooksett dispenses flax seeds into a reusable jar while shopping at LiveFree Refillery Zero Waste Grocery store in Bedford.
Customers can buy or borrow jars to package food at LiveFree Refillery Zero Waste Grocery store in Bedford.

