A NEW GROCERY store in Bedford has customers shopping in a whole new way with a focus on eliminating waste.
Live Free Refillery, which is said to be New Hampshire’s first zero-waste grocery store, opened last month at 460 Route 101, in the spot of the Wicked Butcha, which moved down the street.
Reusable containers such as glass mason jars eliminate the need for single-use plastic packaging, which is prevalent at most supermarkets. Customers can bring their own cleaned, sanitized containers or buy them there for $1.25 or $1.50 depending on the size.
Owner Juliette Buell said much of the produce is organic and comes from local farms grown in proximity.
“It helps us appreciate food, so we don’t waste it,” said Buell, who previously worked in agriculture.
The unique part is being able to fill containers with nuts, whole grains, seeds, rice, beans, coffee, teas, spices, and even dish and laundry soap. The store features glass milk bottles from Contoocook Creamery which involve a $2 bottle deposit.
Each container is weighed using RFID technology, which automatically deducts the weight of the container when checking out. One of the best sellers is fresh peanut butter, which is made on the spot.
Most of the products are organic and free of chemicals and dyes.
“I think a lot of people are aware of these issues, especially plastic in our water,” Buell said. “That is a huge problem.”
Buell is working on launching online ordering, better labeling the products and to offer more products like vinegars and oils. She’s looking for someone to bake fresh bread offsite to be sold in store.
Drive-thru bagels
Who said drive-thrus are just for Dunkin’ and McDonalds?
The owner of Hot Rize Bagel Cafe at 634 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack got a special exception last week from the zoning board to construct a new 5,000-square-foot spot — with a drive-thru — at the current property.
“He is finding a lot of people are running in and running out,” Matt Peterson of Keach-Nordstrom Associates told the zoning board Thursday night. “Not as many people are staying as they have in the past. So it seems to make sense to have a drive-thru.”
Much of the details will be worked out as part of a planning board site plan review, but includes a house purchased in 2022 being torn down. The mixed-use building on the property will remain.
BBQ at the beach
The owners of “The Big Bad” food truck on the Seacoast have opened a restaurant called The Big Bad Beach Eatery at 26 C St. in Hampton. The restaurant offers “unique twists on classic BBQ favorites,” according to its Facebook page. The restaurant is along Ashworth Avenue and connected to the Seawash Laundromat.
The Brick House sandwich, hardwood smoked pulled pork, topped with sweet cabbage slaw and Big Bad BBQ sauce served on a toasted brioche bun, goes for $12. Most items run between $5 and $12.
The Hampton Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month and someone dressed as the restaurant’s wolf mascot having the honor to cut the ribbon.
‘Affordable home furnishings’
American Freight, a national home retail store, held its grand opening this weekend at 1328 Hooksett Road in Hooksett. The 25,000-square-foot store sells affordable home furnishings such as furniture, mattresses and appliances
The chain buys directly from factories and operates much like a warehouse store. The store offers payment plans for every customer, including no credit required options.
“By keeping our overhead low, we can offer everyday low prices on a wide assortment of home furnishings,” said Hector Vega, territory vice president, in a statement.
The store, in the same plaza as Shaw’s and Ocean State Job Lot, offers same-day delivery on all in-stock items.
Interior design galore
New England Home & Interiors will open Thursday in Lincoln.
The home furnishings shop and design studio is at 10 Lumber Yard Drive down the road from Loon Mountain at the Lincoln Center North shopping center.
The studio includes fabrics, furnishings, lighting, and trimmings.