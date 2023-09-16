THE OPERATORS of a Manchester food truck now have a permanent spot offering Caribbean fare in the Queen City.
Tropical Food To Go opened at 912 Somerville St. in July, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to celebrate on Friday. The new restaurant at 912 Somerville St. serves Puerto Rican and Dominican meals to go.
Also part of the venture is Coqui’s Market, a convenience store for those who also want to pick up a few grocery items with their takeout.
“They are able to operate two businesses in one,” said Erik Lesniak, business liaison for Manchester’s Economic Development Office.
“You are a true success story,” Lesniak said to owner Victor Rodriguez at the ribbon cutting.
“You grew from a food truck to a physical location and that is something to be very proud of,” Lesniak said.
The menu features chimis, empanadas, alcapurrias, tripleta sandwiches, which are a staple of the food truck. A new lunch menu will be offered every day, according to its Facebook page. New items include pizza, club sandwiches, onion rings and more.
“Victor became a U.S. citizen and set out with his wife Coraly to bring their American dream to life,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig wrote on Facebook. “I’m so glad they did it here in Manchester — and that our community will be able to enjoy their amazing food.”
Clean eating/drinking at Clean Juice
A USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise backed by Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is opening in Nashua. The brand, Clean Juice, started in 2016 with a focus on organic, plant-based diets.
It is set to open at the Amherst Street Village, 2 Cellu Drive, Suite 107, in the former spot of Elements Massage. A grand opening will take place at 1 p.m. Monday.
The chain — rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” Bible scripture (3 John 1:2) — serves organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and “other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience.”
Ginger Fox keeping a legacy alive
An artisan European-style bakery, Ginger Fox, is set to open in the spot that was formerly Sweet Dreams Bakery in Stratham later this month.
The bakery is being opened by Jennifer Desrosiers and Altitude Companies, which operates Laney & Lu and Palette.
The menu will include “a full coffee and tea program,” croissants, muffins, breads, sweet pastry, cakes, gluten free and vegan options, gourmet sandwiches, salad, soup, and convenient grab ‘n go items, according to its website.
“Ginger Fox is honored and humbled to continue the nearly 35 year legacy of Sweet Dreams Bakery, owned and operated by the Italiano family,” the website reads. “As a long time customer of Sweet Dreams, Jennifer is humbled to carry the torch and serve the Stratham community and beyond.”
Breakfast spot closes
Colby’s Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant on Daniel Street in Portsmouth suddenly closed just shy of its 20th anniversary.
The owners decided not to renew their lease .
“You can’t run a restaurant without staff, and staffing has proved impossible in this area,” a post on Instagram said.
“It’s simply not worth the stress,” the post continues. “Thank you for being part of this journey, and may better days lay ahead for us all.”
Sub shop opens
Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at Merchants Way in Concord. The development off Exit 17 on Interstate 93 is also home to Market Basket and a New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet.
The store’s proceeds from opening day went to Boscawen Elementary School.
Starbucks taking shape
Across the street from Merchants Way, construction has started on a new Starbucks. The new designs for the building went before the city’s Design Review Board last week.
The small development will also include a pharmacy, but the tenant has not been announced.