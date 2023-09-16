Tropical Food To Go
Jonathan Phelps New Business

THE OPERATORS of a Manchester food truck now have a permanent spot offering Caribbean fare in the Queen City.

Tropical Food To Go opened at 912 Somerville St. in July, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place to celebrate on Friday. The new restaurant at 912 Somerville St. serves Puerto Rican and Dominican meals to go.

Coraly and Victor Rodriguez cook at Tropical Food To Go on Somerville Street in Manchester on Friday.
Owner Corayma Correa helps a customer at Tropical Food To Go kitchen and market on Somerville Street in Manchester on Sept. 15, 2023.

