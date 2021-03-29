Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. agreed to buy the consumer arm of educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for $349 million, the media company's second publishing acquisition in less than a week.
The all-cash purchase of the Houghton Mifflin unit gives News Corp. access to high-profile novels from authors including George Orwell and J.R.R. Tolkien. The New York media giant said Thursday that it had agreed to buy Investor's Business Daily for $275 million.
Salvage teams freed the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, according to maritime services provider Inchcape, almost a week after the giant vessel ran aground in one of the world's most important trade paths.