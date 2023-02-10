Billionaire Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. said it will cut 5% of its staff this year, or about 1,250 positions, across its empire after earnings plunged in its book publishing, news media and digital real estate divisions.

The reductions are "a necessary response" amid a "surge in interest rates and persistent inflation," Chief Executive Officer Robert Thomson said on the New York-based media conglomerate's second-quarter earnings call Thursday.