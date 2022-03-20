Bonfiglio, Kiley honored as top financial advisers
Robert Bonfiglio and Brent Kiley, both private wealth advisers and co-founders of Rise Private Wealth Management in Bedford, have been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Bonfiglio and Kiley were chosen based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, and quality of practice.
Loon Mountain Resort names Norton president
Brian Norton of Campton has been appointed president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort.
Norton began his career at Loon as a lift attendant in 2001 while attending Plymouth State College. He has since held several leadership positions including director of mountain sports development for Loon’s parent company, Boyne Resorts, and currently serves as the resort’s vice president of operations.
While in his current role, he executed major projects including installation of the Kancamagus 8 chairlift and re-introduction of lift-serviced downhill mountain biking.
He will begin his new role on April 1.
Changes at Manchester Historic Association
The Manchester Historic Association has announced that Executive Director John Clayton will transition to a new position as director of community relations, with Jeffrey Barraclough assuming the role of executive director.
During Clayton’s tenure, the MHA has more than doubled its grant support, memberships are at record levels, while also setting attendance records at the Millyard Museum. The museum has also hosted more than a dozen temporary exhibits under his leadership, ranging from Manchester’s role in the Presidential Primary process, the history of public health in Manchester to the recent exhibit, “Sweaters in the Millyard: Pandora by Design.”
Barraclough was the former director of operations at the MHA, so his familiarity with the organization will make for a smooth transition.
Barraclough will assume his new duties March 28.
Anderson named new VP at bank
Margot Elise Anderson has been named the new vice president commercial loan officer at Merrimack County Savings Bank. Based out of the bank’s main office in downtown Concord, Anderson will work closely with customers to manage and develop business loans.
Anderson brings a wealth of knowledge with more than 10 years of experience in the financial banking sector. Serving as an assistant vice president, business relationship manager for the past five years, she has worked with small businesses throughout New England.
Morse joins Littleton Urological group
Nurse practitioner Sonya Morse has joined Littleton Urological Associations, Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced. Morse will treat urology patients along with Dr. Jennifer Lucas.
Morse began her healthcare career in 1997 at LRH, serving as a registered nurse in the medical-surgical unit. Eighteen months later, she transferred her nursing and clinical skills to the operating room at LRH.
While at Littleton Regional Healthcare, she has held APRN positions with multiple practices, including LRH’s Surgical Services Unit, Orthopaedics, OB/GYN, and Hospitalist services.
Morse will care for patients of Littleton Urological Associates, specializing in treating illnesses, injuries, diseases, and other complications in the urinary tract.
Speare CEO wins business award
Michelle McEwen, president and CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital, is one of six women honored with a 2022 Outstanding Women in Business Award from NH Business Review. The annual awards celebrate the successes and achievements of women who have had a lasting impact on New Hampshire’s business community as leaders and role models.
McEwan has been employed by Speare Memorial Hospital for 29 years, leading the organization for the last 21 years. During her tenure at Speare, Michelle earned the top healthcare management credential of Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), representing the highest standard of professional development in her field — only 5,400 health care leaders across the nation held this distinction at the time.
Public Health group names new director
Hanan Bedri has been appointed as the new executive director of the New Hampshire Public Health Association.
Bedri brings more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and 13 years as an executive director of membership associations. Bedri started her career as a project coordinator for the New Hampshire Minority Health Coalition. In this role, she worked closely with underserved immigrant and refugee communities in Manchester, including Vietnamese, African, Hispanic, and Arabic-speaking populations.