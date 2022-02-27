Aniskovich promoted to manager at Wechsler
Nathan Wechsler & Co. has promoted Ashley Aniskovich to manager.
Aniskovich joined the company in 2017 as a senior accountant and was promoted to supervising senior in 2019. As a manager in the firm’s audit department, Aniskovich specializes in working with nonprofits, performing single audits, and providing attest services for closely-held businesses, including audits and reviews.
Bank promotes Price and Day to VP posts
Gayle Price has been promoted to executive vice president – chief human resources and Cynthia Day has been promoted to vice president – wealth management officer at Bank of New Hampshire.
Price is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the human resources strategies and functions of the bank including recruitment, compensation and benefits, employee relations, leadership development and training, policy development and legal compliance.
Price joined Bank of New Hampshire in May 1984 as a bank services representative and began her human resources career in 1986.
Day is responsible for providing guidance on estate planning, financial planning, trust and retirement options. She joined the bank in 2015 as a wealth management associate, and was promoted to assistant vice president – wealth management officer in 2017.
Hoeller joins NBT board of directors
Heidi Hoeller has joined the boards of directors for NBT Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bank, N.A. Hoeller is a retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with over 25 years of experience as a leader in audit and financial services.
Hoeller held numerous positions at PwC from November 1993 until her retirement in June 2019. She spent most of her career in the Northeast, including assignments in Syracuse, Hartford and Boston, where she served as audit partner on a diverse portfolio of clients within the insurance sector.
Rowley names Becker, Ralbovsky as shareholders
Matt Becker and Joe Ralbovsky have been promoted to vice president and shareholder at The Rowley Agency.
Becker joined The Rowley Agency in 2009 and moved into a leadership role in 2020, guiding the firm’s benefits department.
Ralbovski joined The Rowley Agency in 2003. His loss control activities have become legendary throughout New England and his common-sense solutions to issues, speaks to his professional standing in the insurance industry and the agency.
Portsmouth names Clancy to economic development post
Sean Clancy has been named Portsmouth’s assistant city manager for economic development, replacing Nancy Carmer, who is retiring after 36 years.
Carmer is set to retire on March 31 and Clancy will join the city March 14.
Clancy comes from Great Bay Community College where he was associate vice president, marketing and business engagement.