Hannaford honors Concord store manager Capsalis
Hannaford Supermarkets recently named Mike Capsalis store manager of the year. Capsalis, who is manager of the Hannaford on Fort Eddy Road in Concord, was selected as overall store manager of the Year from 185 Hannaford locations across New England and New York.
Capsalis has served as a Hannaford associate for more than three decades, including 18 years as a store manager. He previously held positions at multiple stores, including overnight stock crew manager and assistant manager.
Hannaford also honored store managers from within each district across its five-state footprint. In New Hampshire, Robin Bisson of the Durham store was honored.
Colliers’ Abel accepted as real estate instructor
Brad Abel, vice president of real estate management services in New Hampshire for Colliers, has been accepted as an official instructor of the Institute of Real Estate Management instructor. The organization awards the commercial property manager designation, which Abel received in 2010. Abel is now teaching Finance 402 and Ethics 800 for IREM and oversees the day-to-day operations of Colliers’ management portfolio.
Stamping Technologies of Laconia honored by BAE
Stamping Technologies, a Laconia company that provides metal stamped components to the electronics industry, was among 13 suppliers honored by BAE Systems at the company’s sixth annual Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year awards last week in Austin, Texas. BAE Systems, a defense and aerospace contractor, is New Hampshire’s largest manufacturing employer, with operations in Nashua, Merrimack, Hudson and Manchester.
Maroon joins Littleton Regional Healthcare
rural health clinic
Sarah Maroon joined the team of providers at North Country Primary Care, Littleton Regional Healthcare’s rural health clinic. She provides wellness exams and management of acute and chronic conditions in patients ages 14 years and older. Maroon began her career in a Rural Health Clinic in Washington in 2002 immediately following graduation from nursing school. She joined LRH in 2011.
Loan fund chief named to national committee
Sarah Marchant, chief of staff and vice president of ROC-NH at the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, has been named to the inaugural steering committee of the Housing Supply Accelerator. The Housing Supply Accelerator is a national campaign to improve local capacity, identify critical solutions, and speed reforms that enable communities and developers to work together to produce, preserve, and provide a diverse range of quality housing.
Brzezinski named assistant director of museum
Kala Brzezinski has been named the new assistant director at the Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University. Brzezinski received her bachelor’s degree in history from Auburn University and earned a master’s degree in museum education from Tufts University. She served as a gallery assistant and interpreter at the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University, as a glass plate digitalization assistant at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and as a curatorial assistant at the Harvard University Herbaria.
Dartmouth Hitchcock board of trustees adds 5
The Dartmouth Hitchcock board of trustees elected four new public trustees and one new physician trustee to the Board of Trustees during the board’s December 2022 meeting. Their terms were effective on Jan. 1.
The new members are: Laura M. Chiang, M.D., assistant professor of anesthesiology and critical care, vice chair for education for Department of Anesthesiology and co-medical director for the surgical Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center; Gary V. Desir, M.D., Paul B. Beeson professor of medicine and chair of internal medicine at Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven Hospital, and vice provost for faculty development and diversity at Yale University; Tina M. Dooley-Jones, Ph.D., a retired senior foreign service officer; Mark S. Speers, MBA, cofounder and senior adviser of Health Advances, LLC; and Paul A. Taheri, M.D., clinical partner at Welsh Carson Anderson and Stowe.
Chiang previously served as DHMC’s director of obstetric anesthesia and is currently the co-medical director of the Surgical Care Unit.
As a physician-scientist, Desir discovered a novel protein, which he named renalase, which plays a critical role in cell injury, inflammation, and cancer.
Dooley-Jones spent more than 30 years in international development as a researcher, private consultant, and with the U.S. Agency for International Development).
Speers has been advising senior life sciences executives for 40 years.
In his current role, Taheri focuses on physician governance, leadership development, quality of care and clinical delivery optimization across his organization’s various portfolio companies.