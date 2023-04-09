Mike Capsalis

CAPSALIS

Hannaford honors Concord store manager Capsalis

Hannaford Supermarkets recently named Mike Capsalis store manager of the year. Capsalis, who is manager of the Hannaford on Fort Eddy Road in Concord, was selected as overall store manager of the Year from 185 Hannaford locations across New England and New York.

