Collins elevated to VP with Day’s Jewelers
Day’s Jewelers hired Julie Collins as vice president of merchandising position in its corporate office. Collins previously worked as the gemstone and watch buyer for Day’s. She has worked for the company since 2002, when she began as an office manager in the company’s Auburn, Maine, location.
The company’s previous VP of merchandising, Kathy Corey, and her husband, Jeff Corey, bought Day’s Jewelers in 1988. She will no longer be employed with the company but will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.
Smith joins Access Sports Medicine in Exeter
Jeffrey Smith, M.D. joined Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics. Smith graduated from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Smith specializes in the evaluation and management of back pain, non-operative spine care, and musculoskeletal medicine.
He’ll be accepting new patients at the practice’s Exeter location in August.
Dartmouth Health CEO named chair-elect
The American Hospital Association Board of Trustees elected Joanne M. Conroy, M.D., CEO and president of Dartmouth Health, as its chair-elect designate. Conroy will be chair-elect in 2023 and become the 2024 chair of the AHA, the top-elected official of the national organization that represents America’s hospitals and health systems and works to advance health in America.
Cate named interim LRCC president
The board of trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire appointed Patrick Cate of Campton as interim president of Lakes Region Community College in Laconia. Cate’s appointment will take effect July 21, upon the departure of outgoing president Larissa Ruiz Baia.
Cate came to LRCC in 2018 as associate vice president of academic and student affairs, and in 2019 was promoted to vice president of academic and student affairs. Cate has nearly two decades of higher education administrative experience. He held a variety of roles at Plymouth State University and served as director of academic and career advising at Rivier University.
WACNH adds three board members
Karen Ballou, CEO of Immunocologie, Anna Berry, director of communications and digital outreach at the Forest Society, and Chrystina Russell, executive director of rewirED, were elected to three-year terms on the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire’s board of directors.
Berry previously spent eight years as executive director of the council. After four years away, she will bring fresh perspective to what the organization does.
Russell has spent her career working to provide education within a global context. From working in public schools to creating an international educational movement providing university degrees to people in refugee camps, she has been an ardent supporter of global education.
Ballou has long focused on sustainable sourcing of products in her work, creating global relationships that benefit both her companies and the communities she works in.
Dempsey awarded Gross Fellowship
Mary Ann Dempsey, general counsel for New Hampshire’s Judicial Branch, was named the 2022 recipient of the Caroline and Martin Gross Fellowship. Dempsey will attend a three-week program this summer with public servants from around the world.
The fellowship, now in its 28th year, was established in memory of the late New Hampshire House Majority Leader Caroline Gross and the late Concord Mayor Martin Gross to honor dedication to public service. The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation awards the fellowship annually.
Before becoming general counsel to the court system in 2016, Dempsey served as head of the attorney general’s civil bureau and as legal counsel to Gov. Maggie Hassan.
Guay announces retirement
Merrimack County Savings Bank announced the retirement of Randy Guay, who has served as vice president, commercial loan officer with the bank’s commercial lending department for 20 years. Guay, who joined the Merrimack in 2002, developed long-lasting relationships with countless small businesses and nonprofits throughout Greater Concord.