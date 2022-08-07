Collins elevated to VP with Day’s Jewelers

Julie Collins

COLLINS

Day’s Jewelers hired Julie Collins as vice president of merchandising position in its corporate office. Collins previously worked as the gemstone and watch buyer for Day’s. She has worked for the company since 2002, when she began as an office manager in the company’s Auburn, Maine, location.

