Dartmouth-Hitchcock names chief medical officer, nursing director for Community Group Practice
MANCHESTER -- Maria Padin, M.D, was named chief medical officer for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Community Group Practice. She will oversee care delivery at its southern New Hampshire clinics in Manchester, Nashua and Concord. Padin succeeds Steve Paris, M.D., who retired from his role as regional medical director at the end of 2019 after nearly 20 years in the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System. Since 2015, Padin has been the chief medical officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Carol Townsend was named director of nursing of the Community Group Practice. Townsend, a graduate of Middlesex Community College and Chamberlain University, joined Dartmouth-Hitchcock in 1999. She most recently served as manager of several surgical specialties and nurse lead of the Nashua division.
Humane Society names Stanton executive director
LACONIA -- After a nationwide search, the New Hampshire Humane Society (NHHS) hired Charles Stanton as its executive director. Stanton most recently served as executive director of the Yakima Humane Society in Washington state. While at Yakima Humane Society, Stanton developed and implemented several initiatives designed to create additional efficiencies while focusing on animal length of stay and quality of care.
TFMoran promotes Burns to senior project manager
BEDFORD -- Thomas Burns was recently promoted to senior project manager. He joined the TFMoran civil engineering team in 2014 and has over 19 years of experience. Burns received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 2000. He is a licensed professional engineer in the states of New Hampshire and Maine, and a licensed New Hampshire subsurface disposal system designer.
Helstad joins JSA
PORTSMOUTH -- JSA Inc., an architecture, planning and interior design firm, hired Sonja Helstad as an architectural designer at its Portsmouth office. Helstad came to New Hampshire from the West Coast with an environmental design degree from Montana State University.
Smith joins New Creation Healing Center
KINGSTON -- Carolee Smith joined New Creation Healing Center as an adult family practice nurse practitioner. After several years as a registered nurse at Hale Hospital (later Holy Family Hospital) in Haverhill, Mass., Smith entered the master's nursing program at Rivier University, graduating in 2018. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Dascoulias named chief nursing officer at Memorial Hospital
NORTH CONWAY -- Registered Nurse Kris Dascoulias was named chief nursing officer at Memorial Hospital after working at the hospital in many roles over 25 years, most recently as the clinical manager for the hospital’s Family Birthing Center. Dascoulias -- who was born at Memorial Hospital -- is responsible for overseeing 120 nursing managers and nursing staff.
GMCG names Howe as executive director
EFFINGHAM -- The board of directors of Green Mountain Conservation Group (GMCG) named Matt Howe of Casco, Maine, as the organization’s new executive director. He succeeds Blair Folts, a GMCG co-founder who has held the position since 1997. Howe has worked for over 25 years as a nonprofit executive director and has a lifelong devotion to the outdoors and environmental protection. His recent experience includes fours years as executive director of the Maine Recreation and Parks Association.