Three join Waypoint board of trustees
Emily Hammond, Helen Crowe and Rob Dapice joined the board of trustees for Waypoint.
Hammond, of Nottingham, is a former board member of The Richie McFarland Children’s Center, which is now a part of Waypoint. A human resources professional for over 20 years, she is an adjunct faculty member of the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire and a 15-year volunteer with CASA of New Hampshire.
Helen Crowe, Ph.D., of Portsmouth, is a child psychologist and former member of the RMCC board, where she served on the committee overseeing the merger with Waypoint. For the past 20 years, she has dedicated herself to several grassroots organizations. In response to COVID, she founded Take Out Hunger to support local restaurants and provide meals to those in need.
Rob Dapice of Contoocook is the executive director/CEO of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. As part of the authority’s response to COVID-19, Dapice led the effort to provide critical assistance through the creation of the Shelter Modification Program and the Emergency Assistance Loan Fund. Dapice is a member of the New Hampshire Children’s Lobby, serves on his town’s planning board and was a captain in the U.S. Army.
Riley named director of YMCA Manchester
Jené Riley was named as executive director of the YMCA’s downtown Manchester branch. Riley, who joined the Queen City branch in May, previously served as the executive director of the YMCA of the Highland Lakes in Texas. She has over 20 years of leadership experience and has been part of the YMCA family for over 15 years.
Acquilano joins NH Bar Association
Megg Acquilano joined the New Hampshire Bar Association as director of professional development. Acquilano will develop and manage the continuing legal education programs for the association’s attorney members. Immediately prior to joining the association, she was employed with the Londonderry School District as the technology trainer for approximately 750 faculty and staff.
NH Federal Credit Union promotes two executives
NH Federal Credit Union appointed Thomas (Tom) Weaver to senior vice president/chief lending officer and Rodney (Rod) Dauteuil to vice president, compliance.
Weaver has spent 36 years in the financial services industry working in both banks and credit unions. Most recently, he was the senior vice president/commercial lending with Salem Co-operative Bank. He previously served as senior vice president/chief Lending Officer for Northeast Credit Union.
Dauteuil was promoted to vice president, compliance, for NHFCU. He was the credit union’s compliance officer from 2019 to 2020 and rejoined the credit union in January 2022. Rod is a 35-year banking veteran, holding positions in both credit unions and banks.
Rosenfield joins Access Sports Medicine
Jeffrey Rosenfield, M.D., joined Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics.
Rosenfield received his bachelor of science degree at the University of California in San Diego. He then attended Chicago Medical School and received his medical degree in 1996. He completed his orthopedic residency training at New York University — The Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York City.
After that, he completed a one-year fellowship in hand, upper extremity, and microvascular surgery at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.