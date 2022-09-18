Three join Waypoint board of trustees

Emily Hammond, Helen Crowe and Rob Dapice joined the board of trustees for Waypoint.

Emily Hammond

HAMMOND
Helen Crowe

CROWE
Rob Dapice

DAPICE
Jené Riley

RILEY
Megg Acquilano

ACQUILANO
Tom Weaver

WEAVER
Rod Dauteuil

DAUTEUIL
Jeffrey Rosenfield, M.D.,

ROSENFIELD