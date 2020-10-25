Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
LEBANON — The American Society for Health Care Engineering named Alan Owens, engineering operations manager for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, a senior member at its annual conference this month. Owens has served in his role at Dartmouth-Hitchcock since 2018 and is the current president of the New Hampshire Society of Healthcare Facility Managers.
“Matt,” a 65-year-old reader of this column, is about to retire with a substantial 401(k). He has never invested on his own, only through his 401(k). Luckily, his pension and Social Security retirement benefits cover the amount of money he needs to live on to support himself right now.