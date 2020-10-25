DHMC engineering manager honored

LEBANON — The American Society for Health Care Engineering named Alan Owens, engineering operations manager for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, a senior member at its annual conference this month. Owens has served in his role at Dartmouth-Hitchcock since 2018 and is the current president of the New Hampshire Society of Healthcare Facility Managers.

