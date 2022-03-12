Elliott named NH Horseperson of the Year
The New Hampshire Horse Council has named Phyllis Elliott of Brentwood as its 2022 New Hampshire Horseperson of the Year. A long-time equestrian advocate, Elliott is the founder and president of Hidden Pond Equine Rescue, an organization dedicated to rehabilitating and rehoming unwanted, neglected and/or abused equines from throughout the region. The award was presented during the NHHC Annual Meeting, held virtually on March 5.
Perri promoted to assistant VP at bank
Rachel Perri has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch and business development manager at Merrimack County Savings Bank’s Concord Office on North State Street. In this position, Perri will help oversee bank operations and foster community relations to ensure the exceptional service the Merrimack is known for.
Perri joined the Merrimack in 2020 as a branch and business development manager for the North State Street Branch in Concord.
McKim joins Mortgage Network in Laconia
Stephanie McKim has joined Mortgage Network’s Laconia branch as a loan officer. She will be responsible for helping borrowers throughout New Hampshire with all of their home financing needs.
Prior to joining Mortgage Network, McKim worked as a realtor in the Laconia area. She graduated from Belmont High School and earned a degree in paralegal studies from New Hampshire Technical Institute. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University with a concentration in organizational leadership.
Hawkins joins Badger Peabody & Smith Realty
Zachary Hawkins has joined Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales associate in the Littleton office.
The Lisbon Regional School graduate earned his undergrad degree at Keene State College and completed his master’s work at Plymouth State University.
D’Angelo’s honors Croteau for 30 years
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is honoring James Croteau, senior vice president of D’Angelo Operations, for his 30th anniversary with the company this month.
Croteau has dedicated his whole career to the company, and D’Angelo’s said in a statement the company is honored to have him as a valued member of their team. Starting out as a D’Angelo Team Member, Croteau has held more than a dozen roles as he grew his career.
Mental Health Center gets COO
The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester CEO Patricia Carty has appointed Jonathan Routhier to the role of executive vice president and chief operating officer.
“We are so excited to have Jonathan back on the MHCGM team. He brings with him a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience, and compassion. I am confident that Jonathan will be an excellent match for this position and a strong asset to MHCGM and the community” said Carty.
Prior to re-joining The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM), Routhier served as executive director of Community Support Network (CSNI) in Concord.
Three promoted at NH Housing
New Hampshire Housing has announced three staff promotions.
Ben Frost was named deputy executive director and chief legal officer, having served most recently as managing director of New Hampshire Housing’s Policy, Planning and Communications group. Frost manages external relations, legislative initiatives, communications, research, and strategic planning, and provides legal guidance on program implementation.
Julie Jussif was named managing director of the Homeownership Division, where she oversees mortgage lending programs that help low- and moderate- income homebuyers purchase their first home. As the director of secondary markets and financial analysis for NH Housing’s Finance Division, Jussif helped develop and guide homeownership programs and policies, conducted in-depth program analysis, created performance models, and managed the loan pooling process and interest rate hedging strategies.
Ignatius MacLellan was named managing director of the management and development (multi-family housing) division, which produces and ensures the successful operation of high-quality, affordable rental homes for the people of New Hampshire. MacLellan was head of NH Housing’s Homeownership Division for 10 years, leading its transformation from mortgage revenue bonds to Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae executions. During that time, about 15,000 households were able to buy their first homes through NH Housing’s homeownership programs.