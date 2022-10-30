Endowment for Health names 3 to board
The Endowment for Health, New Hampshire’s largest health foundation, recently appointed three new members to its board of directors.
Virginia “Biddy” Irwin served a decade at the New Hampshire Department of Education in multiple positions, including director of education and interim superintendent for SAU 43.
She was also elected three times to the New Hampshire House of Representatives and served as a Newport selectman for 21 years. Irwin also has deep experience in the fields of mental health and developmental disabilities.
Kathleen McGuire served as an associate justice on the New Hampshire Superior Court for 25 years. She also served as chief of the criminal bureau in the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and currently works as a private mediator and arbitrator.
Tim Murphy is executive director of the Southwest Regional Planning Commission in Keene and has more than 35 years of experience as a regional planner.
Granite VNA names Green VP
of hospice
Granite VNA has named Kris Green vice president of hospice. Green spent 31 years with Concord Hospital and Concord Hospital Medical Group, most recently serving as administrator of cardiovascular services at Concord Hospital. Prior to her roles at Concord Hospital, she served in various roles at Concord Hospital Medical Group and Concord Hospital Urology Group.
Graham joins Cookson
Jen Graham joined Cookson Communications. She has nearly 30 years of experience as marketing and communications professional, including account management, marketing and sales roles. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications with a minor in psychology from the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Chamber hires new office coordinator
The Greater Manchester Chamber hired Lauren Clark as office and program coordinator. Clark will be responsible for assisting in the advancement of the chamber’s mission and will coordinate the operations and schedule of the chamber office, working with CEO Heather McGrail. Clark most recently worked as research recruiter at SnapDragon Associates in Bedford.
Palermo joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Richard Palermo joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, mortgage loan originator. Palermo has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 12 years focused on residential lending. He began his career as a finance manager for CIT Group.
Harbor Care names president and CEO
Henry Och, currently chief operations officer, will assume the position of president and chief executive officer at Harbor Care on Nov. 1. Harbor Care’s CEO and President of 40 years, Peter Kelleher, is retiring on Oct. 31, after 40 years.
Och previously served as chief of operations and chief information officer at the Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell, Mass. From 2010 to 2014 he also served as adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts.
He is a lieutenant colonel in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and served as an operations officer at ISAF Headquarters in Afghanistan in 2014.
wedü acquires Granite River Studios
Wedü, a digital marketing agency, announced the acquisition of Granite River Studios to further expand the agency’s video production capabilities. Granite River Studios in Derry has provided video services for over 20 years.
Services include traditional video, animation, livestream event production, online content creation, scriptwriting, and storyboard creation.
Kent Rich, founder of Granite River Studios, and his team have collaborated with wedü on numerous award-winning video projects over the last decade.
“The amount of time consumers spend watching videos has surpassed the amount of time spent on websites in recent years,” said Sean Owen, CEO of wedü. “I am excited to expand wedü’s video capabilities with a partner that we have built a strong relationship with over the years.”