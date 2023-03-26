Farley joins Shaheen & Gordon

Attorney Teresa Farley joined Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. She will work with clients from the firm’s offices in Dover and Portland, Maine.

Teresa Farley

FARLEY
Jonathan Nelson

NELSON
Brandon Caron

CARON
Scott Young

YOUNG
Alison Chisolm

CHISOLM
Andrei Muntean

MUNTEAN
Kris Green

GREEN
Natalia Beaulieu

BEAULIEU
Terry Anderton

ANDERTON