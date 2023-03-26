Farley joins Shaheen & Gordon
Attorney Teresa Farley joined Shaheen & Gordon, P.A. She will work with clients from the firm’s offices in Dover and Portland, Maine.
Farley’s practice will focus on divorce and family law, helping clients navigate these complex and emotional matters.
Farley previously was a staff attorney at a nonprofit legal organization providing advocacy and services to low-income individuals in Maine. Farley is an advocate of reproductive freedom and co-founded the Reproductive Freedom Fund of NH.
NH Electric Cooperative names two new vice presidents
Carla Munoz joined New Hampshire Electric Cooperative as vice president of human resources and Jonathan Nelson was named the vice president of broadband.
Munoz most recently served as chief human resources officer at Families In Transition. She earned a BA in human resource management from Southern New Hampshire University and holds certifications as senior professional in human resources and as a Society for Human Resources Management certified professional.
Nelson will work to guide and grow NHEC’s fiber-optic internet subsidiary, NH Broadband, which was founded in 2020 to provide high-speed internet access to all NHEC members, regardless of their location
Nelson brings more than a decade of telecommunications experience to the job. He most recently was a manager at Delta-Montrose Electric Association in Colorado, in their wholly-owned broadband subsidiary, Elevate.
Fisher Cats welcome Caron, promote Tagliaferro
Brandon Caron has been named the assistant general manager of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Fisher Cats also promoted Jeff Tagliaferro from senior vice president of sales to executive vice president of corporate sales.
Caron was previously the assistant general manager of MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,000-seat concert venue operated by Live Nation and owned by Fenway Sports Group and Crossroads Presents.
Prior to MGM Music Hall opening last summer, Caron rose from event manager to director of strategy and business development for Spectacle Live, one of New England’s largest event promoters. He negotiated the operating agreements and led construction efforts for the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and the Nashua Center for the Arts.
Tagliaferro has more than 20 years of experience in sports entertainment and client service, and he spent five years in the Fisher Cats front office from 2003-2008 before rejoining the team in December 2016. He also worked at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the Phillies Double-A affiliate in Reading, Pa., and served as Learfield’s General Manager of UNH Wildcat Sports Properties.
New board members named at Upper Valley Business Alliance
Scott Young, Alison Chisolm and Jay Simms joined the board of the Upper Valley Business Alliance.
Young, vice president of retail banking with Mascoma Bank, will serve as chair of the board at the Upper Valley Business Alliance. Chisolm, owner of Consultant Squared, will serve as vice chair. Simms, partner at Tyler, Simms & St. Saveur Certified Public Accountants, will serve as treasurer.
Young is responsible for leading Mascoma Bank’s 28 branches in New Hampshire/Vermont, Call Center and all Deposit and Consumer Loan servicing operations.
Chisolm consults with organizations and communities in the area of rural economic development. She is currently with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene.
Simms is a founding partner at TSS CPAs and his primary expertise is in manufacturing and nonprofit organizations with specializations in health care and independent schools.
Jennifer Packard, director of operations at Molly’s Restaurant and chair of UVBA since its inception in 2020, will continue to serve as immediate past chair of the board. Packard has been with Blue Sky Restaurant Group since 1995 and served as their Director of Operations, managing their four restaurants.
Valcour LLC welcomes Muntean
Andrei Muntean, who has served as a senior adviser to the Office of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a former aide to U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, has joined Valcour as a strategic adviser. Muntean is based in Vienna, Austria, and will expand Valcour’s presence in Europe.
Valcour, which has operations in New Hampshire, is a global public strategy firm specializing in shaping public policy, political opinion and media.
Muntean is an international development expert and adviser to foreign governments, corporations, civil society organizations, and educational institutions. Muntean also previously served as an executive director for federal affairs at Drexel University.
Green promoted at Granite VNA
Granite VNA promoted Kris Green to the role of chief hospice officer. Green previously served as the agency’s vice president of hospice. Green will oversee clinical operations of the agency’s hospice program and provide strategic nurse leadership to the agency.
Prior to joining Granite VNA in September 2022, Green spent 31 years with Concord Hospital and Concord Hospital Medical Group, most recently serving as administrator of cardiovascular services at Concord Hospital after serving as director of surgical services.
Beaulieu promoted to senior VP
Natalia Beaulieu was promoted to senior vice president–compliance officer at Bank of New Hampshire.
Beaulieu joined Bank of New Hampshire in May 2020 as vice president–compliance officer. She has a decade of experience working in compliance. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Worcester State University and Juris Doctorate from Massachusetts School of Law. She has completed the ABA Certificate in Lending Compliance, is a certified IRA specialist and also completed the UNH Next Level Leadership Consortium.
Anderton joins board of Pet Products Association
Terry Anderton, founder and CEO Portsmouth-based Wagz Inc., has been named to the board of the American Pet Products Association.
When his new rescue puppy ran away after being frightened by fireworks, Anderton was inspired to create Wagz, the connected pet technology company. Anderton has a long history of building disruptive and forward-thinking technology companies. He has been granted four patents and has also been appointed to serve on the Board of the New Hampshire Innovative Research Council.