Giunta named Clean Energy Champion of the Year
CONCORD — Tony Giunta, director of project development at Nobis Group in Concord, was recently named Clean Energy Champion of the Year at the Clean Energy New Hampshire (CENH) Annual Awards. CENH is a nonprofit organization focused on promoting clean energy and technologies through education and advocacy. Giunta is currently serving his fourth term as mayor of the city of Franklin.
WREN names Sullivan as executive director
BETHLEHEM — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) named Pam Sullivan as executive director. Sullivan brings more than 30 years of business management, fundraising and strategic marketing experience serving as the founder, president and creative director of Sullivan Creative. Headquartered in Concord, Sullivan Creative has been in business for 33 years. Sullivan will continue to manage the firm on a part-time basis.
NH Mutual Bancorp hires Wood as assistant VP
CONCORD — Jennifer Wood joined New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB) as assistant vice president, assistant corporate controller. She is based in Concord, at NHMB’s operations facility for Concord-based employees on 16 Foundry St. In this role, Wood will help oversee the drafting, analysis, processing and finalizing of financial data for Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and MillRiver Wealth Management. Prior to NHMB, Wood was the vice president and manager of financial reporting at United Bank in Hartford, Conn.
Swim with a Mission names Foster as assistant director
BRISTOL — Swim With A Mission named Matt Foster assistant director and head of marketing. Foster recently completed a master’s program in sports marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. During his graduate studies, he was an intern with Swim With A Mission, a nonprofit that supports veterans. Since its founding in 2017, Swim With A Mission has raised over $2 million for veteran service organizations.
Gambaccini named president of CCIM chapter
BEDFORD — Dave Gambaccini will serve as the 2020 president of the New England CCIM Chapter of the CCIM Institute. As a principal of Bedford-based Xcel Capital Partners, Gambaccini focuses on identifying and securing equity and nontraditional debt from $5 million to $50 million for commercial real estate development.
The CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members, more than 50 chapters, and 30 countries that educates and connects experts in investment strategy, financial analysis and market analysis.
McBee promoted at Merrimack County Savings Bank
CONTOOCOOK — Brooklyn McBee was promoted to branch and business development manager of Merrimack County Savings Bank Contoocook at 35 Kearsarge Ave. McBee joined the company’s sister bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, in 2014 as a part-time teller in Ashland and was transferred to Gilford in 2015. She came to the Merrimack in 2016, and worked out of the bank’s main office. She was promoted to branch services manager in 2017 and transferred to the Contoocook branch.
