Seacoast Mental Health Center honors Raffio
Northeast Delta Dental President and CEO Tom Raffio received the 2022 Erik Cogswell Memorial Award from Seacoast Mental Health Center Inc. on Nov. 10.
Raffio was recognized for his leadership and advocacy of high quality, accessible mental health care. The annual award was established in collaboration with Karin and Ed Cogswell in memory of their son Erik, who died by suicide in November 1999. They have since worked with SMHC to educate, support, and provide resources to people living with and recovering from bipolar disorder.
Last spring, legislative leaders from both parties voted for legislation to provide first-ever dental benefits for as many as 88,000 adult Medicaid recipients and Gov. Chris Sununu signed the legislation on July 7, 2022. Raffio, along with other advocates, had been lobbying for the benefits for over two decades.
Reardon named Granite State Ambassadors chair
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountains Attractions Association, is now serving as the board chair for New Hampshire Granite State Ambassadors. Reardon joined the board over a year ago. She brings with her a variety of experience in the field through her tenure at White Mountains Attractions Association for more than 20 years, previously as the operations and marketing manager.
AARP names new volunteer state president
Patrick McDermott recently joined AARP New Hampshire as the new volunteer state president for a two-year term. McDermott retired in 2013 after a 37-year career with Eversource.
McDermott has supported the organization as a loyal member for nearly 20 years. Five years ago, he joined AARP New Hampshire’s Executive Council, a leadership group of volunteers responsible for guiding AARP’s strategic priorities within the Granite State.
Kahn, Kasten join Dover Family Practice
Nurse Practitioner Aaron Kahn and Physician Assistant Kim Kasten are joining Dover Family Practice this month, offering primary care services to the community.
Kahn has nearly 15 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner, most recently at Rochester Hill Family Practice and at Core Physicians in Stratham. He also worked at White Mountain Medical Center in Sanbornville during his 11-year career in the Frisbie Hospital organization. Kahn also spent many years serving patients in New York state, including in North Massapequa, Port Jefferson, Corfu and Buffalo.
Kasten has 10 years of experience in health care, most recently as a physician assistant for six years at Southern Maine Health Care/Maine Health in Sanford.
She also worked as a PA at Lincoln Medical Partners in Waldoboro, Maine, and as an Emergency Medical Technician in Los Angeles, California.
Marketing agency promotes Dufton
Just Flow Events & Marketing, a strategic marketing agency, promoted Shannon Dufton (formerly Brault) of Manchester to account manager. She previously served as social media manager since 2020.
In her new role, Dufton works closely with the agency’s clients, which include hospitality businesses, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations. She also collaborates with clients and Just Flow Events & Marketing team members to design, launch and manage new campaigns.
Ricker joins Franklin Savings Bank
Mary Jane Ricker has joined Franklin Savings Bank as senior vice president, commercial loan officer within its commercial lending group. A veteran banker, Ricker brings more than 41 years of banking experience, most recently as executive vice president, chief lending officer at Millyard Bank in Nashua.
She will focus on developing relationships with businesses in the greater Concord area to assist them with their financing needs. Ricker holds an associate’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. In addition, she is a graduate of the ABA Graduate School of Banking, ABA Commercial Lending School, as well as Leadership New Hampshire.
Aviation insurance group buys NJ firm
Wings Assurance Inc. dba Wings Agency of Hainesport, New Jersey, has been acquired by Grohs Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance LLC, a division of the Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group of companies.
Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Group is a family-owned firm with locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, and is the largest independent aviation insurance brokerage business owned and operated in New England.
Along with the acquisition of Wings Agency, SHAIG added an additional office location in Lumberton, New Jersey, at the South Jersey Regional Airport.
Wings Agency was founded by Hobart “Bud” Montee over half a century ago.
Montee’s daughter Jenny Heins took over the firm and served as its president until her passing on Dec. 6. Prior to her passing she selected SHAIG to carry on her family’s legacy in the aviation insurance brokerage business.
Dewey joins Heart Association
Myranda Dewey of Barre Town, Vermont, recently joined the American Heart Association staff as a development director in Vermont and New Hampshire. This role will include working with local businesses and volunteers on events such as the Go Red for Women Luncheon and CycleNation to raise funds to support the Association’s lifesaving research, advocacy and educational efforts.
Dewey comes to the association from Norwich University, where she served as the assistant director of annual giving and brings a wealth of fundraising, event management, marketing and sales experience. She is also a graduate of Norwich University and holds a master of science in organizational leadership and a bachelor of science in communications.