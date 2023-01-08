Seacoast Mental Health Center honors Raffio

Tom Raffio

RAFFIO

Northeast Delta Dental President and CEO Tom Raffio received the 2022 Erik Cogswell Memorial Award from Seacoast Mental Health Center Inc. on Nov. 10.

Charyl Reardon

REARDON
Patrick McDermott

MCDERMOTT
Kim Kasten

KASTEN
Shannon Dufton

DUFTON