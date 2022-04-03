Granite United Way names six new board members
Six new members have joined Granite United Way’s Board of Directors. Four joined upon the alignment with the Greater Seacoast Region.
Granite United Way is the largest United Way in New Hampshire. The organization covers the Southern Region, Merrimack County, Central Region, Greater Seacoast Region, Upper Valley, North Country and the Northern Region of the state.
The new members are: Doug Foley, Eversource; Colby Gamester, Gamester Law Office; Ed Marchetti, Comcast; Cathy Nickerson, WT Phelan/Assured Partners; Randy Perkins, retired from Eversource and Nick Toumpas, retired from Department of Health and Human Services
Foley, president of N.H. operations at Eversource, previously oversaw maintenance and construction of the company’s electric transmission and distribution systems in Massachusetts as well as response to storm or emergency events.
Gamester has practiced law since 2013 in Portsmouth with a focus on small business law, probate law, estate planning, and real estate and land use law.
Marchetti is senior vice president of engineering and technical operations in the Comcast’s Northeast Division where he oversees technical operations, engineering, business improvements and residential and commercial construction.
Nickerson has served as the principal of private client underwriters division at WT Phelan/Assured Partners since 2008.
Perkins retired from Eversource after 35 years. The past 12 years he was a strategic account executive.
Toumpas is a retired executive having held leadership positions in the public and private sectors. In 2002, he joined the Division of Public Health Services in the Department of Health and Human Services to lead the emerging public health preparedness program. In 2007 he was nominated and then approved as the Commissioner of DHHS where he served until his retirement in 2016.
Carr named principal at Seacoast School of Technology
The Exeter Region Cooperative School Board recently voted unanimously to hire Pamela Carr, of Portsmouth, as the new principal of Seacoast School of Technology (SST). A seasoned educator bringing 27 years of experience in public education and former SST assistant principal, Carr will begin her duties as new principal on July 1.
Carr is currently serving as an assistant principal at Exeter High School.
Chamber CFO to retire
Ann Makowski, the Greater Manchester Chamber’s longtime chief financial officer will retire at the end of June 2022. Makowski’s decision to retire will bring a close to a remarkable career of 21 years of service to the GMC and the communities it serves.
Makowski leaves the Greater Manchester Chamber in solid financial standing with systems the board and staff will continue to employ.
Hathorn joins JSA Design as interior designer
Jamie Hathorn was recently hired as an interior designer at JSA Design, responsible for designing and managing interiors projects across the firm’s seven design studios.
A native of Oklahoma, Hathorn has worked in commercial and residential interior design, most recently for OLSON LEWIS+ Architects in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.
Johnson promoted to vice president at bank
Merrimack County Savings Bank recently announced the promotion of Diana Johnson to vice president, marketing officer, based out of the bank’s main office in downtown Concord. Johnson will lead and oversee the marketing communications, social media and public relations programs to deliver on the Merrimack’s mission of helping the community thrive.
In 2010, Johnson began her career with the Merrimack as a marketing specialist and was promoted six years later to public relations officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
Zhang honored as ‘social worker of the year’
Angela Zhang, MSW, has been honored by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), New Hampshire chapter, as Social Worker of the Year.
Zhang is the programs director at LISTEN Community Services, where she leads a team of eight staff members to provide critical support and services to Upper Valley residents in both New Hampshire and Vermont. She is also a teaching lecturer in social work at Plymouth State University. She has also volunteered since 2013 as an after-hours, crisis-line advocate at WISE, an organization providing domestic-violence crisis support, advocacy, and intervention in the Upper Valley.