Hospital names Hughes as CEO
DOVER — Wentworth-Douglass Hospital named Jeffrey Hughes as chief operating officer, a newly created position. Hughes has more than 35 years of professional experience in health care strategy and clinical business development. Prior to becoming COO, he served as vice president of operations and chief strategy officer. During his tenure, Hughes has been integral in major initiatives, including the integration with Massachusetts General Hospital, the development of new clinical services lines and the opening and growth of the Portsmouth Outpatient Center.
McDonald joins accounting firm
NORTH CONWAY — Megan McDonald joined the certified public accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA as staff accountant in its North Conway office. McDonald graduated from Husson University with an associate’s degree in accounting in 2015, a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 2015 and a master of business administration in 2019. Prior to joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Megan was a bookkeeper and tax preparer for a small bookkeeping company.
Breton named as Chamber manager
MANCHESTER — The Greater Manchester Chamber recently hired Corinne Breton as member experience and programs manager. Breton will be responsible for the strategic vision, planning and execution of the chamber’s programs and events, ranging from monthly networking events to the state’s largest business expo to a 1,000-person annual gala. Most recently, Breton was events manager at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.
EVR names Fraser account director
MANCHESTER — EVR Advertising named Mackenzie Fraser as account director. In addition to directing the agency’s team of account executives, Fraser will serve on the leadership team for EVR President Jeff Eisenberg. Fraser represents clients in a variety of industries, including financial, education, hospitality and service industries. EVR partners with established brands such as Catholic Medical Center, Irving Oil and NHSaves.
Prospero names Dufour as VP
BOSTON — Prospero Health, a home-based care and support company headquartered in Boston, named Matt Dufour vice president, financial planning and analysis. Dufour joined Prospero after spending five years with NxStage Medical as a senior finance manager in its startup Kidney Care division. Prior to NxStage, Dufour spent six years at Tufts Health Plan. His first job after college was at his alma mater, Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire, where he spent three years as a classics teacher.