Keller Williams names 2 new growth managers

Cheryl Grant

Keller Williams (KW) Metro named Realtors Cheryl Grant and Kris LaBrake its new growth managers. Grant serves the KW Metro Londonderry branch and LaBrake serves the KW Metro Concord branch.

Kris LaBrake

Tricia Houghton

Emma Pedersen

Skylar Curtis

Lisa McBride

Brant Oliver

Andrew Hernandez

Jared Maraio

