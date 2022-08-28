Keller Williams names 2 new growth managers
Keller Williams (KW) Metro named Realtors Cheryl Grant and Kris LaBrake its new growth managers. Grant serves the KW Metro Londonderry branch and LaBrake serves the KW Metro Concord branch.
Grant and LaBrake provide coaching, training and support to their agents. They also recruit agents while managing their branch offices and continuing to expand their own Realtor businesses. Grant, of Londonderry, has been a KW Metro Realtor for nearly eight years. LaBrake, of Concord, became a Realtor and joined KW Metro seven years ago.
Cookson Communications adds team members
Cookson Communications recently hired Tricia Houghton as a marketing assistant, Emma Pedersen as a design and digital specialist and Skylar Curtis as a junior graphic designer.
Houghton most recently served as a program assistant with New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Pedersen is a recent graduate of Roger Williams University, where she earned a bachelor of arts in psychology and a minor in graphic design communication.
Curtis earned a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design from Keene State College and most recently worked as a marketing and pre-press assistant at Amherst Label and as a freelance graphic designer.
McBride is new associate dean at Geisel School
Lisa McBride was appointed the school’s associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the Geisel School of Medicine. McBride has more than a decade of experience leading diversity efforts and more than 25 years of academic experience.
McBride comes to Dartmouth from Texas Christian University School of Medicine, where she served as the associate dean for diversity and inclusion and professor of medical education.
She has held similar diversity leadership positions for Salem State University in Salem, Mass., Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, California University of Pennsylvania, and faculty positions within the Florida College System.
Oliver named VP at Dartmouth Health
Brant J. Oliver was named the new system vice president for Care Experience at Dartmouth Health. He will oversee all aspects of patient and family experience work across the academic health system.
Oliver previously served as interim associate chief quality officer for patient experience for Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center since 2021. He is a family and psychiatric nurse practitioner with over 20 years of clinical experience.
MVSB promotes Hernández to assistant VP
MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) promoted Andrew Hernández to assistant vice president, branch and business development branch manager for the bank’s Alton office.
Hernández began his career with MVSB in 2010 as a branch supervisor in the Alton branch. He was promoted to branch and business development manager in 2012.
Mount Washington Cruises promotes Maraio to GM
The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corp. promoted Jared Maraio to general manager. Maraio will replace Capt. Jim Morash, who has been the company’s general manager since 2000 and is transitioning toward retirement.
Morash, also the company’s chief operating officer, will remain in those positions while Maraio assumes day-to-day operations.
Maraio was the company’s ticket office manager from 2002-2006, but left the company to pursue other interests.
He previously was senior director of brand strategy for Global Protection Corp.
After his departure, Maraio continued to be involved at The Mount as an IT and marketing consultant. After discussions in 2019 with the ownership team about the company’s future, he returned full time.