Ledyard Bank’s Bardier honored with award
Catherine Bardier, Ledyard National Bank’s senior vice president and human resources director, was recently honored with the Lilyan B. Wright Volunteer of the Year Award by the NH Governor’s Council on Physical Activity and Health.
The award is presented to an individual who has shown outstanding leadership for the support of physical activity and health. Bardier, currently the chair of the council, was selected for her ongoing leadership and vision, seeing the council through the past two years of COVID.
Toumpas joins board of community colleges
Nick Toumpas of Rye has been appointed to the Community College System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees. Toumpas was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu and approved by the NH Executive Council for an initial term through June 30, 2025, representing the health-care sector.
He is currently retired but is actively engaged in several boards focused on the health care sector. From 2007-2016 Toumpas was commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and his background also includes leadership positions in technology and emergency response.
Fay joins A&E Coffee and Tea team
A&E Coffee and Tea, one of New Hampshire’s first specialty coffee roasters and a 2022 “Best of NH” recipient, has hired Ann Fay as director of product marketing as it prepares to further build upon its successes.
Fay comes to A&E Coffee and Tea with more than 15 years of experience planning, designing, and leading strategic digital growth initiatives with a focus on sales. Most recently, she served as director of design and marketing for Outdoor Equipped and Channel Precision. She is a resident of Scituate, Mass., and holds a master’s degree in global marketing management from Boston University.
Clark to oversee bank’s Rochester location
Meredith Village Savings Bank has named Melissa Clark as branch services supervisor for the Bank’s new Rochester branch set to open in early June at 21 Farmington Road (Route 11).
Clark previously served in the same position at MVSB’s Portsmouth branch since 2017 and will help oversee day-to-day operations and customer service.
Turchon joins Badger Peabody & Smith Realty
Eric Turchon has joined Badger Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales agent.
Turchon graduated with a business degree from Plymouth State University. He gained years of valuable sales and customer service experience working as a buyer/manager in the snow sports industry. His background as a freelance photographer has also been an asset to his real estate career bringing “a creative element to my workflow.”
LeMere promoted by state revenue department
Ora LeMere of Nashua is taking over the role of assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration (NHDRA). LeMere, who had been director of the NHDRA collection division since 2016, was confirmed by the Executive Council in May, for a four-year term. LeMere replaces Carollynn Lear, who had served as assistant commissioner since 2018.
NHDRA also filled the role of municipal and property division director, as Samuel Greene of Jaffrey was also confirmed by the council. Greene replaces James Gerry, who had served in the role since 2019.
LeMere previously worked as a child support officer for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services from 2005 to 2014. She received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.
Greene has worked at NHDRA since 2005 and has more than 30 years of experience. He received a bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College and is a New Hampshire Certified Residential Appraiser, as well as a NHDRA-certified property assessor.
Blei joins law firm’s employment practice
Nicholas Blei has joined Drummond Woodsum’s employment practice working out of Manchester. Blei devotes his practice to advising private and public entities on a full spectrum of employment matters including collective bargaining negotiations, contract administration, and grievance and arbitration proceedings before state and federal administrative agencies.
Prior to joining Drummond Woodsum, he spent five years defending manufacturers, sellers and distributors of industrial equipment and premises owners ranging in size from multinational corporations to closely-held businesses in product liability litigation.
State Fire marshal to receive award
Sean Toomey of Warner, the State Fire Marshal of New Hampshire, has been named he recipient of the 26th annual New Hampshire Construction Industry Ethics Award.
The award honors the “individual, business or organization that, through words and deeds, best demonstrates a commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in construction.” Toomey will be presented with the award at the Plan NH Awards Evening on June 22 at the Hotel Concord in Concord.
Toomey is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he earned a degree in civil engineering in 1998. In 2001, He earned his master’s degree in fire protection engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He then began employment with SFC Engineering Partnership, Inc., where he worked as a consulting engineer for seven years prior to joining the Concord Fire Department as the assistant life safety officer in 2005. He served the Concord Fire Department for 13 years and progressed to deputy fire chief. In 2018, he became the deputy state fire marshal, and in June 2021 he was confirmed by the governor and Executive Council as State Fire Marshal