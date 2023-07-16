Meredith Village bank wins regional awards
MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) has been voted first place (gold) for Best Place to Work and Best Home Mortgage, as well as second place (silver) for Best Bank/Credit Union in the Laconia Daily Sun’s Best of the Lakes Region contest.
The bank was acknowledged amongst other category winners at the fifth annual celebration of winners at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 21.
Best of the Lakes Region is an annual publication by the Laconia Daily Sun that showcases the top businesses, people and places in that Lakes Region as voted on by the public each spring.
Lyons Lahey named VP at Make-A-Wish
Nikki Lyons Lahey has been named vice president of community outreach of Make-A-Wish New Hampshire.
She assumes strategic oversight and lead for Make-A-Wish New Hampshire’s development team, following the retirement of Donna Parker, who served for 19 years.
Lyons Lahey has been with the organization since 2012, first serving as the director of volunteer programs, before joining the development team in 2015.
Woolums joins Berry Companies as VP
The Berry Companies, the North Conway-based hospitality leader, recently named Bernie Woolums as vice president of facilities and construction.
Woolums will lead the maintenance and construction teams at Attitash Mountain Village and Eastern Slope Inn resorts.
Prior to joining the Berry Companies, Woolums served as facilities manager for Downstreet Housing and Community Development in Vermont.
He received a bachelor’s degress in engineering from Ferris State University in Michigan.
Holy Rosary Credit Union awards 13 scholarships
HRCU has announced the winners of its 2023 annual scholarship program. The credit union gave 13 area students a total of $13,000 in scholarship awards.
HRCU was honored to award scholarships to these exceptional students: Anilise Brooks, Dover High School, University of New Hampshire, Haley Faucher, Spaulding High School, University of New Hampshire, Sebastian Gannon, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Emory University, Theo Grandmaison, Somersworth High School, Gordon College, Timothy Grosky, Spaulding High School, University of New Hampshire, Rhegan Hart, Spaulding High School, University of New Hampshire, Ryan Hilliard, Somersworth High School, University of New Hampshire, Emalie Johnson, Spaulding High School, University of New Hampshire, Anderson Pickard, Berwick Academy, Rice University, Jadyn Stevens, Spaulding High School, University of New England and Jennalyn Williamson, Spaulding High School, Syracuse University.
Eames honored as Realtor of the Year
Rachel Eames was awarded the 2023 Realtor of the Year of the Seacoast Board of Realtors at a reception held at Flag Hill Distillery & Winery in Lee on June 14.
Eames is a Realtor with REMAX Capital Realty & Coastal Living. The award was presented by Kevin Kneeland, the 2022 Realtor of the Year recipient.
Paula Frenette, of Embrace Home Loans, Portsmouth, was recognized as 2023 Affiliate of the Year.
Laura Pouliot, with The Gove Group, Stratham, was presented with the board’s annual Good Neighbor Award, by Pam Chaffee, the 2022 recipient. Hampton Falls Free Library will receive $1,000 in honor of Pouliot’s Award.
Each year, the Seacoast Board of Realtors awards three $2,500 scholarships to area graduating seniors. This scholarship is awarded in memory of Realtor Lori Breard-Weeden. This year’s recipients are Portsmouth High School graduate Frank Coviello, who will be attending Tufts University to pursue a major in mechanical and environmental engineering. Holly Fermon, a graduate of Newmarket High School, who will be attending the University of Vermont, majoring in molecular genetics. And Winnacunnet High School graduate Jackson Willis, who will attend Fairfield University, majoring in biomedical engineering.
Ledyard named top community bank
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, was ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded banks and thrifts under $2 billion in assets in the United States by American Banker Magazine for the ninth consecutive year. The rankings are based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) for 2020 to 2022. Ledyard Financial Group was selected with a three-year average ROAE of 11.81%.
Easterseals makes key additions
Easterseals NH, VT & Farnum has announced that Kelly Wood and Amy Joslin have been promoted to senior vice president and Kristen McGuigan and Bruce Bacon have joined the organization in newly created positions in key areas.
Wood, senior vice president, controller, works on major financial issues and companywide strategies. She has been with Easterseals NH for 12 years.
Joslin, senior vice president, practice management, focuses on the day-to-day oversight of Easterseals Veterans Count clinical services and reviews practice management needs in other departments providing clinical services across the agency. She has more than 25 years of experience building and growing multi-provider centers of care, most recently as a practice manager with Wentworth Health Partners OB/GYN & Infertility and Center for Women’s Health & Wellness in Dover.
McGuigan, senior vice president, Early Childhood Services, develops, implements and monitors Easterseals programs and services for children and families throughout New Hampshire. She has 15 years of experience in clinical social work. McGuigan comes to Easterseals from Amoskeag Health, where she was Director of Integrated Health.
Bacon, senior vice president, human resources, sets, enforces and evaluates human resources policies, procedures, and best practices, and identifies and implements long-range strategic talent management goals. He brings more than 30 years of human resources management experience to his new position. He formerly held positions as deputy chief human resources officer for College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and vice president of human resources at HP Hood in Lynnfield, Mass., among others.